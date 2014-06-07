BRANT BJORK: ecco i dettagli del nuovo disco ed una data confermata in Italia

|
Brant Bjork ha appena diffuso i dettagli del nuovo disco solista Mankind Woman, che verrà pubblicato da Heavy Psych Sounds Records il prossimo 14 settembre.
Il lavoro sarà distribuito in numerosi formati tra cui vinile test press, vinili in edizioni limitate in diversi colori, vinile classico, CD Digipack e download digitale.
Qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist, mentre alla vostra sinistra è disponibile la copertina.
Chocolatize
Lazy Wizards
Charlie Gin
Mankind Woman
Pisces
Swagger & Sway
Somebody
Pretty Hairy
Brand New Old Times
1968
Nation Of Indica
Contestualmente, Brant Bjork ha anche annunciato le tappe del suo nuovo tour europeo, che lo vedrà protagonista di un'unica tappa italiana il prossimo 15 novembre allo Spazio 211 di Torino.
November
2. - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene
3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
4 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
5 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
8 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
9 - London, England - Garage
10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik
14 - Martigny, Switzerland - Caves Du Manoir
15 - Turin, Italy - Spazio 211
16 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen (Heavy Psych Sounds Festival)
17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk
18 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
19 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
20 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg