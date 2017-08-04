CALIGULA`S HORSE: il 18 ottobre al Legend di Milano

|
Lo scorso settembre i giovani progster australiani Caligula's Horse hanno pubblicato tramite la InsideOut Music il loro ultimo album In Contact. Questo autunno la band sarà in tour in Europa assieme a Circles e agli I Built The Sky, ed è prevista una data italiana presso il Legend Club di Milano giovedì 18 ottobre.
Di seguito tutte le date del tour:
5/10 - Euroblast Festival, Cologne, Germany**
7/10 - ProgPower Festival, Baarlo, Netherlands*
8/10 - Backstage, Paris, France
9/10 - Ferrailleur, Nantes, France
11/10 - Mungirock Aretoa, Mungia (Bilbao), Spain
12/10 - Very Prog Festival, Toulouse, France**
13/10 - AMFest, Barcelona, Spain**
14/10 - Nazca, Madrid, Spain
15/10 - RCA Club, Lisbon, Portugal
17/10 - KiFF Foyer, Aarau, Switzerland
18/10 - Legend Club, Milan, Italy
20/10 - Collosseum, Kosice, Slovakia
21/10 - Dürer Kert (Room 041), Budapest, Hungary
22/10 - KSET, Zagreb, Croatia
23/10 - Strahov 007, Prague, Czech Republic
24/10 - Musik & Frieden, Berlin, Germany
25/10 - Headcrash, Hamburg, Germany
27/10 - Fangelset, Gothenburg, Sweden
28/10 - John Dee, Oslo, Norway
29/10 - BETA, Copenhagen, Denmark
30/10 - The Tube, Dusseldorf, Germany
1/11 - Boston Music Room, London, UK
2/11 - Audio, Glasgow, UK
4/11 - Mama Roux, Birmingham, UK
5/11 - Star And Garter, Manchester, UK
6/11 - The Lanes, Bristol, UK
*senza I Built The Sky
**senza Circles & I Built The Sky