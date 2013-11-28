      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/06/18
HAENESY
Katrusza

22/06/18
ARSTIDIR
Nivalis

22/06/18
HAKEN
L-1VE

22/06/18
WOLFEN RELOADED
Chaiging Time

22/06/18
MARTYR LUCIFER
Gazing at the Flocks

22/06/18
IMPENDING ROOM
The Sin And Doom Vol. II

22/06/18
KHEMMIS
Desolation

22/06/18
THE HERETIC ORDER
Evil Rising

22/06/18
THE SEA WITHIN
The Sea Within

22/06/18
GAEREA
Unsettling Whispers

CONCERTI

17/06/18
OZZY OSBOURNE + AVENGED SEVENFOLD + JUDAS PRIEST + TREMONTI
FIRENZE ROCKS - VISARNO ARENA (FIRENZE)

17/06/18
NEUROSIS + CONVERGE
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

17/06/18
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
SANTERIA SOCIAL CLUB - MILANO

17/06/18
WINGS OF BEA METALFEST (day 3)
SANTHIA' (VC)

18/06/18
MESHUGGAH + DESTRAGE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/06/18
CONVERGE + CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
ORION - ROMA

19/06/18
MARILYN MANSON + GUEST TBA
IPPODROMO SAN SIRO - MILANO

19/06/18
MESHUGGAH + DESTRAGE
ORION - ROMA

19/06/18
UNDEROATH + CROSSFAITH
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

20/06/18
MESHUGGAH + DESTRAGE
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA
DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta un brano inedito dalla ristampa di 'Chapters Of Repugnance'
17/06/2018 - 10:20 (40 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/06/2018 - 10:20
DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta un brano inedito dalla ristampa di 'Chapters Of Repugnance'
21/10/2016 - 01:02
DEFEATED SANITY: a gennaio in Italia per una data
25/07/2016 - 23:36
DEFEATED SANITY: ufficializzato il nuovo cantante
16/07/2016 - 10:53
DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta tutto il nuovo doppio EP
13/07/2016 - 10:27
DEFEATED SANITY: online un altro brano
07/06/2016 - 19:52
DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta un nuovo brano
05/05/2016 - 10:14
DEFEATED SANITY: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
14/04/2016 - 22:49
DEFEATED SANITY: a luglio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
24/02/2015 - 21:41
DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta il brano dallo split con i Mortal Decay
28/11/2013 - 11:31
DEFEATED SANITY: i dettagli della data al Cycle
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/06/2018 - 11:16
ANCESTORS: disponibile un nuovo brano
16/06/2018 - 16:31
VEGA: pubblicato il nuovo lyric video
16/06/2018 - 16:28
VERANO`S DOGS: in streaming tutto il nuovo disco
16/06/2018 - 15:26
BAEST: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto
16/06/2018 - 14:55
SKELETONWITCH: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
16/06/2018 - 14:50
SUNLESS: firmano per la Willowtip Records
16/06/2018 - 14:40
THE SPIRIT: online il nuovo lyric video
16/06/2018 - 14:30
BLACK MIRRORS: a fine agosto il primo full length, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
16/06/2018 - 14:22
FATES WARNING: ascolta 'Life In Still Water' dal nuovo live
16/06/2018 - 07:56
LIZZY BORDEN: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     