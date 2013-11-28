DEFEATED SANITY: ascolta un brano inedito dalla ristampa di 'Chapters Of Repugnance'

|
Grazie al video di youtube presente qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il brano Insecta Incendium della formazione technical death metal tedesca Defeated Sanity.
Il brano è una delle bonus track che faranno parte della ristampa di Chapters Of Repugnance, in uscita il 17 agosto sotto Willowtip Records in formato digipack ed LP.
1. Introitus
2. Consumed by Repugnance
3. Carnal Deliverance
4. Salacious Affinity
5. Engulfed in Excruciation
6. Coerced into Idolatry
7. Blissfully Exsanguinated
8. Calculated Barbarity
9. Lurid Assimilation
10. Insecta Incendium (bonus track)
11. Psalm of the Moribund (re-recorded)
12. Martyrium (re-recorded)