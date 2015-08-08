BLACK TUSK: tutto il nuovo album in streaming

|
Tramite il canale YouTube della Season of Mist è possibile ascoltare nella sua interezza T.C.B.T., nuovo album dei Black Tusk. L'album, quinto full-length della formazione sludge metal statunitense, è stato pubblicato lo scorso 17 agosto in tutto il mondo.
La band commenta:
"'TCBT' is the culmination of 2 years of work and collaboration with the new lineup of Black Tusk. With a nod to our past and a step to our future, this record hits the gas from the rip and doesn’t let up until the end! We hope you and enjoy and we will see y’all on the road!".