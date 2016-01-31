BLOOD YOUTH: ecco il video del nuovo singolo 'Starve'

|
La formazione hardcore di Leeds dei Blood Youth presenta ora il video del nuovo singolo Starve, riportato in basso. Il brano è una prima anticipazione del nuovo materiale composto in seguito alla pubblicazione del debutto Beyond Repair, avvenuta ad aprile dello scorso anno.
"Life isn't always a fairy tale and you can end up trapped in a very unhealthy mindset" spiega il frontman Kaya Tarsus. "I wrote the lyrics when I was going through a bad time and it felt like I was in a nightmare. It's a very intense and emotional song, so we really wanted all of this to come out in the video. We wanted people to feel uncomfortable, almost as if they are watching a horror movie".
Il video è stato girato ad Harrogate, città natale della band, ed è stato diretto da Adam Webb.