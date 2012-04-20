      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/08/18
DIABOLOS DUST
The Reaper Returns

24/08/18
SEPTEKH
Pilgrim

24/08/18
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
Misery

24/08/18
HOPELEZZ
Stories Of A War Long Forgotten

24/08/18
DARK MILLENNIUM
Where Oceans Collide

24/08/18
ANCESTORS
Suspended In Reflection

24/08/18
FOSCOR
Les Irreals Versions

24/08/18
PAUL FERGUSON
Remote Viewing

24/08/18
DIABOLOS DUST
The Reaper Returns

27/08/18
INJECTION
Over the Asphalt

CONCERTI

23/08/18
PICTURE + SØNDAG
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

24/08/18
BLAZE BAYLEY + WHITE SKULL + I AM LETHE
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

24/08/18
SEXPERIENCE + STONEDRIFT
I MERCENARI BIRRERIA - VIADANA (MN)

25/08/18
ANGEL WITCH + METHEDRAS + ANGUISH FORCE
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

25/08/18
METAL REDENTOR FEST
SPAZIO LUPARDINE - REGGIO CALABRIA

25/08/18
BEERAPOCALYPSE NIGHT
IL CHIRINGUITO 2.0 - PRATO

25/08/18
POLLO METAL FEST (day 1)
SPAZIO POLARESCO - BERGAMO

26/08/18
POLLO METAL FEST (day 2)
SPAZIO POLARESCO - BERGAMO

28/08/18
FLOGGING MOLLY + STREET DOGS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

31/08/18
THE DARKNESS
PIAZZA DUOMO, PRATO
KRAANIUM: online il lyric video di 'Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion'
23/08/2018 - 12:39 (44 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/08/2018 - 12:39
KRAANIUM: online il lyric video di 'Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion'
21/01/2018 - 11:36
KRAANIUM: svelati i primi dettagli del quinto disco
21/10/2015 - 16:33
DISENTOMB: con Kraanium e Visceral Disgorge a Brescia
11/08/2015 - 19:14
KRAANIUM: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
24/07/2015 - 16:45
KRAANIUM: ascolta un nuovo brano
17/07/2015 - 10:04
KRAANIUM: a settembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
04/08/2013 - 21:57
KRAANIUM: una data in Italia a settembre
20/04/2012 - 17:42
KRAANIUM: svelata la release date del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/08/2018 - 19:04
UNLEASHED: ecco i dettagli del nuovo disco
23/08/2018 - 16:18
INVASION IT: nuovo singolo online
23/08/2018 - 16:14
DEATHRITE: svelata la data di uscita del nuovo album
23/08/2018 - 12:53
STONEWALL: a settembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
23/08/2018 - 12:26
ABYSMAL TORMENT: ascolta un altro brano
23/08/2018 - 12:08
FIFTH ANGEL: 'The Third Secret' uscirà a ottobre, ecco la copertina e la tracklist
23/08/2018 - 11:58
DAKHMA: nuovo singolo ascoltabile online
23/08/2018 - 11:48
ANTIPATHIC: conclusi i lavori al full-length 'Humanimals'
23/08/2018 - 11:33
E-FORCE: tre date in Italia a ottobre con il 'Revisiting Voivod Phobos/Negatron tour'
23/08/2018 - 11:23
THE CROTALS: online la clip di 'Falling'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     