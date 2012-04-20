KRAANIUM: online il lyric video di 'Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion'

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il lyric video realizzato per il brano Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion dei Kraanium, traccia che farà parte di Slamchosis, il quinto disco della formazione brutal death metal norvegese in uscita il 26 ottobre per la Comatose Music.
1. Bound to Kill
2. Blob of Inhuman Metamorphic Transfusion
3. Gratification Through Annihilation
4. Forced Rectal Exhumation
5. Slamchosis
6. Larva Infested Cum Sluts
7. Midget Fucker
8. Slam Her Guts Out
9. Face Fucked with a Brick
10. Putrescent Indulgence