UNLEASHED: ecco i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 26 ottobre la Napalm Records pubblicherà The Hunt For White Christ, il tredicesimo disco in studio dei deathster svedesi Unleashed di cui potete vedere di seguito la tracklist e di lato la copertina:
01. Lead Us Into War
02. You Will Fall
03. Stand Your Ground
04. Gram
05. Terror Christ
06. They Rape The Land
07. The City Of Jorsala Shall Fall
08. The Hunt For White Christ
09. Vidaurgelmthul
10. By The Western Wall
11. Open To All The World
L'album continuerà il concept iniziato nei tre dischi precedenti e scritto da Johnny Hedlund.