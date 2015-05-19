BONEHUNTER: ascolta la nuova 'Sex Messiah Android'

|
In attesa della pubblicazione di Children of the Atom fissata al 28 settembre dalla Iron Bonehead Productions, i Bonehunter presentano ora in streaming Sex Messiah Android, nuovo brano estratto dall'album. Il pezzo sarà il terzo incluso nei dieci della tracklist, consultabile di seguito:
1. Initiate the Sequence
2. Demonic Nuclear Armament
3. Sex Messiah Android
4. Children of the Atom
5. The Reek of Reaper's Scythe
6. Black Star Carcass
7. Spider's Grave
8. Cybernetic Vampirism
9. Man of Steel
10. Devil Signal Burst