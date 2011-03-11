WEEDEATER: morto il batterista Carlos Denogean

|
Apprendiamo tramite un comunicato diffuso dalla band la notizia circa la scomparsa di Carlos Denogean, avvenuta per circostanze ancora sconosciute. L'artista è entrato a far parte della formazione sludge statunitense nel 2017 come batterista live sostituto di Travis Owen, che si era ritirato dal gruppo per motivi di salute.
Ecco le parole dei Weedeater:
"There is no easy way to say this. Our dear friend and bandmate Carlos Denogean passed away yesterday. It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that we bring you this unfortunate news. He left this world far too soon and will be missed immensely by all of us.
Anyone that knew Carlos was enamored by his kindness and his warm personality. He was an incredibly talented musician and a real joy to be around. He brought something truly special to the band and we all loved working with him. We simply cannot express how devastated we are by this loss.
We don't know any details at this time and we ask that you please leave us to grieve now along with Carlos's family. Thank you for all of your kind wishes. Cherish what you have while you have it".
Come redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze agli amici ed ai familiari del musicista.