LANDMVRKS: ecco il videoclip di 'Blistering'

I metalcorer francesi Landmvrks pubblicheranno il 19 ottobre per l'etichetta Arising Empire il loro nuovo capitolo discografico, dal titolo Fantasy. In vista dell'uscita dell'album è stato diffuso in rete il videoclip del singolo Blistering, riportato in calce.
Il gruppo commenta:
"’Blistering‘ is what Landmvrks‘ LP2 is about; heavy hardcore riffs with some melodic parts. We're really glad to share this song from the upcoming album Fantasy. This album is an introspective trip into someone's mind. We‘ve been working hard on Fantasy for 2 years now, and we are really proud to release it via Arising Empire".