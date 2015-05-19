THE EXPLODING EYES ORCHESTRA: nuovo album a ottobre, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
Uscirà il 5 ottobre per la Svart Records II, il nuovo album dei The Exploding Eyes Orchestra. Il disco, successore di I pubblicato nel 2015, includerà le seguenti sette tracce:
1. Those of Us Left
2. Belladonna
3. Harmain
4. The Things You Do
5. The Birch and The Sparrow
6. Go Go Johnny Do
7. Love Eternal
Ecco le parole di Thomas Corpse in merito ai due capitoli discografici:
"I wrote all kinds of material at home and came up with the idea to ask my fellow bandmates to join me for a session. We then went to the studio and laid down 14 tracks, half of which was released on part I in 2015, and the rest sees the light of day now as the closing chapter is coming out. The music on this album is a bit all over the place, just like we were at the time, but in a way, it manages to sound like a well thought-out album".
Nati dall'idea degli stessi membri dei Jess And The Ancient Ones come side project durante il periodo di pausa della band, i The Exploding Eyes Orchestra annunciano che II sarà l'ultimo album della carriera, impegnando successivamente gli sforzi nell'attività del gruppo originario.
Ecco di seguito il singolo estratto Harmain: