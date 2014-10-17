IN THE COMPANY OF SERPENTS: il bassista Ben Pitts entra in formazione

|
La formazione sludge/doom/stoner metal di Denver In The Company Of Serpents comunica l'ingresso in lineup del bassista e polistrumentista Ben Pitts, già membro di Vimana, Black Sleep Of Kali, To Be Eaten e False Cathedrals. L'artista condividerà il palco con il duo statunitense durante i prossimi concerti.
Ecco le parole del cantante e chitarrista Grant Netzorg:
"We are happy to announce the addition of Ben Pitts to the lineup. [Drummer] Joe [Weller Myer] and I have discussed adding a multi-instrumentalist for quite a while, as we're eager to broaden our songwriting options beyond the limitations of a two-piece. We're in the midst of writing our next album currently, so the timing is perfect to welcome Ben to the fold. He'll be holding down bass duties, while also contributing parts on lap-steel guitar and layering in other instrumental pieces that we've previously had to confine to the studio. This new chapter for the band opens a wealth of new creative possibilities for us, and we're excited to give everyone a taste of this as Ben joins us on our dates surrounding Scorched Tundra Fest".
Ben Pitts aggiunge:
"I'm thrilled to collaborate musically with two good friends and be a part of a band that I've been a fan of for years!"
Gli In The Company Of Serpents saranno impegnati nei prossimi giorni in un mini tour statunitense che include le tappe di Omaha, Minneapolis e Des Moines.