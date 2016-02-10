      Privacy Policy
 
Torchia
31/08/18
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Gateways

31/08/18
BEYOND THE BLACK
Heart of the Hurricane

31/08/18
CAST THE STONE
Empyrean Atrophy

31/08/18
CIRCLES
The Last One

31/08/18
FAUSTCOVEN
In the Shadow of Doom

31/08/18
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
Dissolution

31/08/18
THE SECRET
Lux Tenebris

31/08/18
KILMARA
Across the Realm of Time

31/08/18
I`LL BE DAMNED
Road To Disorder

31/08/18
MALIGNER
Attraction to Annihilation

31/08/18
THE DARKNESS
PIAZZA DUOMO, PRATO

31/08/18
MONSTERS OF ROCCOLO (DAY 1)
PARCO ROCCOLO - SAN GIUSTINO (PG)

31/08/18
IN TORMENTATA QUIETE + DAMNATION GALLERY
LA PORTA DEL PARCO - COLLEBEATO (BS)

31/08/18
SHOULDERCRUSHER METAL FEST
PIAZZA MEDITERRANEO - MARINA DI MODICA (RG)

01/09/18
THE NEGATIVE BIAS + NIBIRU + GUESTS
CAMPO SPORTIVO - VEDRONZA (UD)

01/09/18
MONSTERS OF ROCCOLO (DAY 2)
PARCO ROCCOLO - SAN GIUSTINO (PG)

01/09/18
FUCK YOU WE ROCK FESTIVAL (day 1)
THE STONY PUB - PONTASSIEVE (FI)

01/09/18
GLI ATROCI
WAVE - MISANO ADRIATICO (RN)

02/09/18
FUCK YOU WE ROCK FESTIVAL (day 2)
THE STONY PUB - PONTASSIEVE (FI)

05/09/18
LACUNA COIL + GUESTS
FESTAREGGIO - REGGIO EMILIA
TORCHIA: online il video di 'Light My Path'; in Italia per due date a settembre
30/08/2018 - 10:37 (37 letture)

30/08/2018 - 12:37
RED FANG: diffuso il video della cover di 'Listen To The Sirens' Tubeway Army
30/08/2018 - 12:28
SEROCS: ascolta un nuovo brano
30/08/2018 - 12:27
ORKAN: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del terzo disco
30/08/2018 - 12:03
ALAN PARSONS: firma per la Frontiers Music, nuovo disco nel 2019
30/08/2018 - 11:51
PIG DESTROYER: ecco il video di 'Mt. Skull'
30/08/2018 - 11:46
ESBEN AND THE WITCH: online un brano dal nuovo disco
30/08/2018 - 11:33
BARREN CANYON: a settembre il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli
30/08/2018 - 11:26
KALMAH: disponibile il video di 'Take Me Away'
30/08/2018 - 11:20
SEPTICFLESH: firmano per la Nuclear Blast Records
30/08/2018 - 11:13
KEN MODE: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
 
