TORCHIA: online il video di 'Light My Path'; in Italia per due date a settembre

|
I deathster finlandesi Torchia presentano ora il video realizzato per Light My Path, riportato in basso e diretto da Jouni Valjakka degli Whispered. La canzone proviene dall'album di debutto Of Curses and Grief.
La band commenta:
"Light My Path is about walking the final day and washing oneself in the river of death. While writing the lyrics I had a strong visual image of the story, so I really wanted to depict that in a visual form at some point. It was important for me that everything happened in water so half of the video was shot literally in a lake. The five of us have already made the passage and are beckoning the one dying to join in the Abyss".
Il tour promozionale di Of Curses and Grief porterà i Torchia in giro per l'Europa tra settembre e ottobre. Tra le date del tour sono presenti i due appuntamenti in Italia di sabato 29 settembre al Krach Club di Monastier (Treviso) e di domenica 30 settembre al The One di Cassano d'Adda (MI). Ecco di seguito gli show confermati:
09/28 Pozega, Croatia | Tom Klub
09/29 Monastier di Treviso, Italy | Krach Club
09/30 Cassano d’Adda, Italy | The One Metal live
10/01 Lyon, France | Rock’n Eat
10/02 Stuttgart, Germany | Gaby’s Gruft
10/03 Chapelle-lez-Herlaimont, Belgium | Le Cercle
10/05 Maribor, Slovenia | DOM Maribor
10/06 Spittal an der Drau, Austria | Bar Walhalla
10/11 Helsinki, Finland | Bar Loose
10/12 Jyväskylä, Finland | Kiskoklubi