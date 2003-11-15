|
08/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 2)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)
METALLICA: a novembre la versione rimasterizzata di '…And Justice For All'
06/09/2018 - 16:06 (338 letture)
I Metallica
continuano con la loro campagna di rimasterizzazione, questa volta trattando quello che è il disco che più era atteso dai fans: la nuova versione rimasterizzata supervisionata da Greg Fidelman
di …And Justice For All
sarà pubblicata il 2 novembre dalla Blackened Recordings
, in occasione del trentesimo anniversario dall'uscita.
L'album sarà disponibile in diversi formati, incluso un boxset in edizione limitata comprendente undici CD e quattro DVD, pre-ordinabile a questo link
.
Ecco tutti i dettagli:CD, LP, MC, DIGITAL
Blackened
...And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
3-CD EXPANDED EDITION
DISC ONE: ...AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
Blackened
...And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA.
DISC TWO: DEMOS & ROUGH MIXES PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Blackened (November 1987 Demo)
...And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)
To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)
DISC THREE: LIVE FROM THE DAMAGED JUSTICE TOUR PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED EXCEPT WHERE NOTED
Blackened (Live – Seattle ’89)
Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Leper Messiah (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Eye of the Beholder (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – October 10th, 1988)
Seek & Destroy (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)
Creeping Death (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)
Previously released as a b-side to one of the many singles for One. Newly remastered.
One (Live – Seattle ’89)
Previously released on Live Shit: Binge & Purge. Newly mixed by Greg Fidelman.
…And Justice for All (Live at Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA – December 7th, 1988)
Whiplash (Live at the Troubadour, West Hollywood, CA – May 24th, 1988)
Breadfan (Live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA – August 30th, 1989)
Previously released on The 6 1/2 Year Anniversary EP as part of The Good, The Bad & The Live box set.
Newly remastered.
...AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED): DELUXE BOX SET
LP 1 & 2: ...AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
SIDE ONE
Blackened
...And Justice for All
SIDE TWO
Eye of the Beholder
One
SIDE THREE
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
SIDE FOUR
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA
LP 3: "ONE" 10" PICTURE DISC
SIDE ONE
One
SIDE TWO
Seek & Destroy (Live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX – February 5th, 1989)
Artwork by Pushead
Remastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
LP 4, 5 & 6: SEATTLE ‘89
SIDE ONE
The Ecstasy of Gold
Blackened (Live)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
SIDE TWO
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
The Thing That Should Not Be (Live)
SIDE THREE
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
SIDE FOUR
Seek & Destroy (Live)
...And Justice for All (Live)
One (Live)
SIDE FIVE
Creeping Death (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
SIDE SIX
Encore Jam (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Breadfan (Live)
Recorded live on August 29th and August 30th, 1989 at Seattle Coliseum in Seattle, WA
Mixed by Greg Fidelman
Mastered by Reuben Cohen at Lurssen Mastering, Los Angeles, CA
Vinyl lacquers by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering, Hollywood, CA
CD 1: ...AND JUSTICE FOR ALL (REMASTERED)
Blackened
...And Justice for All
Eye of the Beholder
One
The Shortest Straw
Harvester of Sorrow
The Frayed Ends of Sanity
To Live Is to Die
Dyers Eve
CD 2: INTERVIEWS
KSDT Interview with Jason
Circus Magazine Interview with James
KNAC Report from LA Monsters of Rock
KHDX Interview with Kirk
Metal Forces Magazine Interview with Lars
CD 3 & 4: RIFFS, JAMS & DEMOS
DISC ONE
Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Blackened (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)
…And Justice for All (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
…And Justice for All (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Eye of the Beholder (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes II)
One (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Shortest Straw (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Shortest Straw (1986, from James’ Riff Tapes II)
Harvester of Sorrow (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
To Live Is to Die (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
To Live Is to Die (1988, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Dyers Eve (1986, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Dyers Eve (1987, From James’ Riff Tapes)
Blackened (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (October 1987, Writing in Progress II)
One (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Shortest Straw (October 1987, Writing in Progress)
…And Justice for All (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
One (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Dyers Eve (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
To Live Is to Die (November 1987, Writing in Progress)
The Shortest Straw (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
Harvester of Sorrow (December 1987, Writing in Progress)
DISC TWO
Blackened (November 1987 Demo)
…And Justice for All (November 1987 Demo)
Eye of the Beholder (November 1987 Demo)
One (November 1987 Demo)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (November 1987 Demo)
Eye of the Beholder (January 1988 Demo)
The Shortest Straw (January 1988 Demo)
Harvester of Sorrow (January 1988 Demo)
Dyers Eve (January 1988 Demo)
To Live Is to Die (January 1988 Demo)
CD 5: ROUGH MIXES FROM THE VAULT
Blackened (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
…And Justice for All (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Eye of the Beholder (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
One (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Shortest Straw (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Harvester of Sorrow (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Frayed Ends of Sanity (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
To Live Is to Die (Acoustic Intro) (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
To Live Is to Die (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Dyers Eve (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
Breadfan (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
The Prince (Work in Progress Rough Mix)
CD 6 & 7: LIVE AT THE TROUBADOUR, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 24TH, 1988 + B-SIDES
DISC ONE
Creeping Death (Live)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Encore Jam (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Battery (Live)
DISC TWO
Encore Jam #2 (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Leper Messiah (Live)
Blitzkrieg (Live)
B-Sides
Breadfan (Remastered)
The Prince (Remastered)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live) *
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live) *
Seek & Destroy (Live) *
Creeping Death (Live) *
Harvester of Sorrow (Live) **
One (Live) **
Breadfan (Live) ***
Last Caress (Live) ***
* Recorded live at Reunion Arena, Dallas, TX on February 5th, 1989
** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 29th, 1989
*** Recorded live at Seattle Coliseum, Seattle, WA on August 30th, 1989
CD 8 & 9: LIVE AT THE HAMMERSMITH ODEON, LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10TH, 1988 + RADIO EDITS
DISC ONE
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
The Four Horsemen (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Eye of the Beholder (Live)
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
Damage, Inc. (Live)
One (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
…And Justice for All (Live)
*Note: there is a tape cut on this track
DISC TWO
Encore Jam (Live)
Creeping Death (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
Encore Jam #2 (Live)
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
Radio Edits
Eye of the Beholder (Radio Edit)
One (Radio Edit)
...And Justice for All (Radio Edit)
CD 10 & 11: LIVE AT LONG BEACH ARENA, LONG BEACH, CA - DECEMBER 7, 1988 + MORE
DISC ONE
Blackened (Live)
*Note: there is a tape cut on this track
For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live)
Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live)
Leper Messiah (Live)
Harvester of Sorrow (Live)
Eye of the Beholder (Live)
Bass Solo (Live)
Master of Puppets (Live)
One (Live)
Seek & Destroy (Live)
DISC TWO
…And Justice for All (Live)
Encore Jam (Live)
Creeping Death (Live)
Fade to Black (Live)
Guitar Solo (Live)
Battery (Live)
Live at UIC Pavilion, Chicago, IL - November 18th, 1988
Last Caress (Live)
Am I Evil? (Live)
Whiplash (Live)
DVD 1: ...AND CAMCORDER FOR ALL & "ONE"
...AND CAMCORDERS FOR ALL
FEATURING PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FOOTAGE SHOT ON LARS' CAMCORDER
Intro
Barcelona
Leiden
San Francisco
San Antonio
Dallas
Philadelphia
Buffalo
Auckland
Osaka
Hoffman Estates
Richfield
Thornville
Greenville
Atlanta
Biloxi
Concord
Irvine (Night #2)
Irvine (Night #3)
São Paulo (Night #1)
São Paulo (Night #2)
"ONE"
2 of One Introduction with Lars
One
One (Jammin’ Version)
One (Live at the 31st Annual GRAMMY® Awards)
"ONE" B-ROLL
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Intro
Band
Lars
Kirk
James
Jason
More Band
DVD 2: LIVE AT SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE, MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - SEPTEMBER 15TH, 1989
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
The Ecstasy of Gold
Blackened
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
Harvester of Sorrow
The Four Horsemen
The Thing That Should Not Be
Bass Solo
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
…And Justice for All
One
Creeping Death
Guitar Solo
Battery
Encore Jam
Last Caress
Am I Evil?
Damage, Inc.
Blitzkrieg
Breadfan
DVD 3: LIVE AT THE STONE BALLOON, NEWARK, DE - AUGUST 7TH, 1989
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED FAN-SHOT FOOTAGE
Backstage Shit
The Ecstasy of Gold
Creeping Death
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
The Four Horsemen
Harvester of Sorrow
Phantom Lord
Bass Solo
Master of Puppets
Fade to Black
No Remorse
Seek & Destroy
Last Caress
Am I Evil?
Motorbreath
Hit the Lights
Blitzkrieg
Damage, Inc.
Breadfan
DVD 4: JUSTICE ON WHEELS, MASA ITO INTERVIEWS, RAW LIVE FOOTAGE
JUSTICE ON WHEELS - A MUCHMUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Intro
The Road Crew
The Fans
The Band
The Video
MASA ITO INTERVIEWS
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Lars
James
Jason
Kirk
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT JFK STADIUM, PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 11TH, 1988)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Whiplash
Fade to Black
Seek & Destroy
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT RPI FIELD HOUSE, TROY, NY – MARCH 15TH, 1989)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Master of Puppets
One
RAW LIVE FOOTAGE (LIVE AT COPPS COLISEUM, HAMILTON, ONTARIO – APRIL 8TH, 1989)
PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Master of Puppets
One
Seek & Destroy
25
Disco che non mi ha mai entusiasmato granché, sebbene abbia Dyers Eve che adoro. Però qui Lars ha dimostrato di poter essere un grande musicista, pur da autodidatta. Peccato che poi se lo sia scordato. Ps: qualcuno di voi lo sente il basso?!
24
Li stanno ristampando tutti x la loro etichetta così hammo il 100% x ogni vendita. Grandi businessman (i loro addetti al marketing e chi gestisce le strategie di business ovviamente ).
23
L'ultimo capolavoro..One è da lacrime..bellissima
22
Inutile come al solito. Mi tengo stretto il doppio vinile del 1988....che ricordi: quell'intro ed il riff di Blackened....l'ultimo grande lavoro dei Metallica.
20
Resta il fatto che non si sente ancora il basso, e credo che tutti aspettassero questo remaster, più di quelli dei precedenti album, solo per sentire finalmente il basso. Va beh, scelta loro...si vede che sono ancora indispettiti con Newsted. Risultato: Master l’ho comprato, questo non lo compro.
18
....e comunque per la versione di Master composta da 3cd ho speso meno di 20€. Non credo venga distribuito solo lo scatolone da 200€ composto per il 90% da roba inutile. Ci sarà anche la versione più easy.
17
Bright Light, se vuoi comprartelo liberissimo di farlo , ma rispetta anche chi pensa che sia solo un'operazione per spillare soldi. L'importante è il rispetto delle opinioni di tutti.Senza polemica
16
Su YouTube c’e la versione di Dyers Eve. A me sembra che il basso sia ancora impossibile da percepire. Occasione sprecata. Ho apprezzato molto e acquistato la riedizione di Master of Puppets in cui ho trovato il suono complessivo davvero migliorato e il basso di Cliff esaltato. Ma questo AJFA avrebbe avuto senso per me solo se avessero reso udibile il basso, il resto era già perfetto per i miei gusti.
15
Ma infatti..ognuno è libero di comprarlo oppure no. Io mi tengo la copia originale dell'88. Avendo pochi soldi me li spendo , se posso, per qualcosa di nuovo. Queste rimasterizzazioni sono per i fan più accaniti ( ed io non lo sono più) e per chi ancora non li conosce..credo pochi! Chiunque si avvicina a questo genere non può non conoscere i Metallica..
14
Si vabbe ma i commenti sotto i Metallica ormai manco vanno piu letti, 4 gatti che si lamentano a prescindere li trovi sempre...cosi va il mondo!!
13
"speculazione" non è che vi puntano un fucile alla tempia per comprare il materiale nuovo eh.
12
BASTAAAA!!!!
11
Yes, basta leggere
10
.... può darsi che non abbia capito niente, mi sembra che sia disponibile la versione cd 'solo' di ' ... for all ' senza l'aggiunta di 'tagli, ritagli e frattaglie' ...
9
Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead?
8
Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead?
7
Macca hai ragione,i magnaschei i sarà contenti
6
come le uscite precedenti non mi piace che bisogna comprare tutto in blocco e se uno vuole solo i live,gli lp,i dvd?una idea poco democratica fatta per spillare soldi e con il rischio concreto di ritrovarsi con materiale inutile che rimarra' ad impolverasi in uno scaffale....
5
Come tutte le uscite targate metallica di questo genere (a dire il vero per la stragrande maggioranza di questo tipo di uscite) imperdibile! ooooooooh imperdibilissima
3
speculazione parte 4.....vendita in blocco....
2
Ma è un cofanetto oppure lo scatolone di una lavatrice..? Mammia mia quanta tragliazza aggiuntiva...
1
Con il basso sopra le chitarre.
