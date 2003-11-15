METALLICA: a novembre la versione rimasterizzata di '…And Justice For All'

06/09/2018 - 16:06 (338 letture)



25 Disco che non mi ha mai entusiasmato granché, sebbene abbia Dyers Eve che adoro. Però qui Lars ha dimostrato di poter essere un grande musicista, pur da autodidatta. Peccato che poi se lo sia scordato. Ps: qualcuno di voi lo sente il basso?! 24 Li stanno ristampando tutti x la loro etichetta così hammo il 100% x ogni vendita. Grandi businessman (i loro addetti al marketing e chi gestisce le strategie di business ovviamente ). 23 L'ultimo capolavoro..One è da lacrime..bellissima 22 Inutile come al solito. Mi tengo stretto il doppio vinile del 1988....che ricordi: quell'intro ed il riff di Blackened....l'ultimo grande lavoro dei Metallica. 21 ma sono certo che avevi compreso il mio commento. ... e ho letto con curiosità tutto il 'tomo' di notizie relative a questa nuova re-issue. ... comunque il bass player non è udibile e il suono delle guitar non mi piace. Mi tengo il vinile originale ... .... aaah naturalmente chi fosse interessato ad acquistare questo nuovo packaging made in metallica ne ha tutto il diritto, ci mancherebbe @Er Trucido, infatti nel mio post ho scritto ' mi sembra' ...ma sono certo che avevi compreso il mio commento. ... e ho letto con curiosità tutto il 'tomo' di notizie relative a questa nuova re-issue. ... comunque il bass player non è udibile e il suono delle guitar non mi piace. Mi tengo il vinile originale ... .... aaah naturalmente chi fosse interessato ad acquistare questo nuovo packaging made in metallica ne ha tutto il diritto, ci mancherebbe 20 Resta il fatto che non si sente ancora il basso, e credo che tutti aspettassero questo remaster, più di quelli dei precedenti album, solo per sentire finalmente il basso. Va beh, scelta loro...si vede che sono ancora indispettiti con Newsted. Risultato: Master l'ho comprato, questo non lo compro. 19 Come scritto, ci sono varie versioni, CD singolo, triplo CD, boxset, ho riportato tutti i contenuti per completezza, però leggeteli Aggiunta la nuova versione di Dyers Eve e quella live di Eye of the Beholder del boxsetCome scritto, ci sono varie versioni, CD singolo, triplo CD, boxset, ho riportato tutti i contenuti per completezza, però leggeteli 18 ....e comunque per la versione di Master composta da 3cd ho speso meno di 20€. Non credo venga distribuito solo lo scatolone da 200€ composto per il 90% da roba inutile. Ci sarà anche la versione più easy. 17 Bright Light, se vuoi comprartelo liberissimo di farlo , ma rispetta anche chi pensa che sia solo un'operazione per spillare soldi. L'importante è il rispetto delle opinioni di tutti.Senza polemica 16 Su YouTube c'e la versione di Dyers Eve. A me sembra che il basso sia ancora impossibile da percepire. Occasione sprecata. Ho apprezzato molto e acquistato la riedizione di Master of Puppets in cui ho trovato il suono complessivo davvero migliorato e il basso di Cliff esaltato. Ma questo AJFA avrebbe avuto senso per me solo se avessero reso udibile il basso, il resto era già perfetto per i miei gusti. 15 Ma infatti..ognuno è libero di comprarlo oppure no. Io mi tengo la copia originale dell'88. Avendo pochi soldi me li spendo , se posso, per qualcosa di nuovo. Queste rimasterizzazioni sono per i fan più accaniti ( ed io non lo sono più) e per chi ancora non li conosce..credo pochi! Chiunque si avvicina a questo genere non può non conoscere i Metallica.. 14 Si vabbe ma i commenti sotto i Metallica ormai manco vanno piu letti, 4 gatti che si lamentano a prescindere li trovi sempre...cosi va il mondo!! 13 "speculazione" non è che vi puntano un fucile alla tempia per comprare il materiale nuovo eh. 12 BASTAAAA!!!! 11 Yes, basta leggere 10 .... può darsi che non abbia capito niente, mi sembra che sia disponibile la versione cd 'solo' di ' ... for all ' senza l'aggiunta di 'tagli, ritagli e frattaglie' ... 9 Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead? 8 Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead? 7 Macca hai ragione,i magnaschei i sarà contenti 6 come le uscite precedenti non mi piace che bisogna comprare tutto in blocco e se uno vuole solo i live,gli lp,i dvd?una idea poco democratica fatta per spillare soldi e con il rischio concreto di ritrovarsi con materiale inutile che rimarra' ad impolverasi in uno scaffale.... 5 Come tutte le uscite targate metallica di questo genere (a dire il vero per la stragrande maggioranza di questo tipo di uscite) imperdibile! ooooooooh imperdibilissima 4 Buono per i magnaschei 3 speculazione parte 4.....vendita in blocco.... 2 Ma è un cofanetto oppure lo scatolone di una lavatrice..? Mammia mia quanta tragliazza aggiuntiva... 1 Con il basso sopra le chitarre.