      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
Clicca per ingrandire
Il boxset deluxe
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/09/18
HYPERDONTIA
Nexus of Teeth

07/09/18
THE SKULL
The Endless Road Turns Dark

07/09/18
NASHVILLE PUSSY
Pleased To Eat You

07/09/18
ATTAN
End Of

07/09/18
ALTER BRIDGE
Live At The Royal Albert Hall Featuring The Parallax Orchestra

07/09/18
THE CROTALS
Horde

07/09/18
DEATH SS
Rock`N`Roll Armageddon

07/09/18
COUNTERPARTS
Private Room

07/09/18
KOMATSU
A New Horizon

07/09/18
SKYHARBOR
Sunshine Dust

CONCERTI

07/09/18
SINISTRO FEST (day 1)
LAGO I SALICI - CERRETO GUIDI (FI)

07/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 1)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)

08/09/18
DESTRAGE + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D/AGOGNA (NO)

08/09/18
FOLKSTONE + SAILING TO NOWHERE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/09/18
ANTROPOFAGUS + DEVANGELIC
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

08/09/18
SINISTRO FEST (day 2)
LAGO I SALICI - CERRETO GUIDI (FI)

08/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 2)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)

08/09/18
PUNKREAS + GUEST
PISCINA COMUNALE, BITONTO

09/09/18
GRAVE HAMMER FEST
FABEMOLLE - PASTRENGO (VR)

09/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 3)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)
METALLICA: a novembre la versione rimasterizzata di '…And Justice For All'
06/09/2018 - 16:06 (338 letture)

ElectricVomit
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 20.26.39
25
Disco che non mi ha mai entusiasmato granché, sebbene abbia Dyers Eve che adoro. Però qui Lars ha dimostrato di poter essere un grande musicista, pur da autodidatta. Peccato che poi se lo sia scordato. Ps: qualcuno di voi lo sente il basso?!
Mulo
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 20.01.30
24
Li stanno ristampando tutti x la loro etichetta così hammo il 100% x ogni vendita. Grandi businessman (i loro addetti al marketing e chi gestisce le strategie di business ovviamente ).
lisablack
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 19.57.19
23
L'ultimo capolavoro..One è da lacrime..bellissima
Metal Shock
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 19.55.09
22
Inutile come al solito. Mi tengo stretto il doppio vinile del 1988....che ricordi: quell'intro ed il riff di Blackened....l'ultimo grande lavoro dei Metallica.
rik bay area thrash
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 19.44.49
21
@Er Trucido, infatti nel mio post ho scritto ' mi sembra' ... ma sono certo che avevi compreso il mio commento. ... e ho letto con curiosità tutto il 'tomo' di notizie relative a questa nuova re-issue. ... comunque il bass player non è udibile e il suono delle guitar non mi piace. Mi tengo il vinile originale ... .... aaah naturalmente chi fosse interessato ad acquistare questo nuovo packaging made in metallica ne ha tutto il diritto, ci mancherebbe
Picco
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 19.28.01
20
Resta il fatto che non si sente ancora il basso, e credo che tutti aspettassero questo remaster, più di quelli dei precedenti album, solo per sentire finalmente il basso. Va beh, scelta loro...si vede che sono ancora indispettiti con Newsted. Risultato: Master l’ho comprato, questo non lo compro.
Er Trucido
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 18.08.57
19
Aggiunta la nuova versione di Dyers Eve e quella live di Eye of the Beholder del boxset Come scritto, ci sono varie versioni, CD singolo, triplo CD, boxset, ho riportato tutti i contenuti per completezza, però leggeteli
Pikko
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 18.02.45
18
....e comunque per la versione di Master composta da 3cd ho speso meno di 20€. Non credo venga distribuito solo lo scatolone da 200€ composto per il 90% da roba inutile. Ci sarà anche la versione più easy.
progster78
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.58.08
17
Bright Light, se vuoi comprartelo liberissimo di farlo , ma rispetta anche chi pensa che sia solo un'operazione per spillare soldi. L'importante è il rispetto delle opinioni di tutti.Senza polemica
Pikko
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.57.06
16
Su YouTube c’e la versione di Dyers Eve. A me sembra che il basso sia ancora impossibile da percepire. Occasione sprecata. Ho apprezzato molto e acquistato la riedizione di Master of Puppets in cui ho trovato il suono complessivo davvero migliorato e il basso di Cliff esaltato. Ma questo AJFA avrebbe avuto senso per me solo se avessero reso udibile il basso, il resto era già perfetto per i miei gusti.
lisablack
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.56.40
15
Ma infatti..ognuno è libero di comprarlo oppure no. Io mi tengo la copia originale dell'88. Avendo pochi soldi me li spendo , se posso, per qualcosa di nuovo. Queste rimasterizzazioni sono per i fan più accaniti ( ed io non lo sono più) e per chi ancora non li conosce..credo pochi! Chiunque si avvicina a questo genere non può non conoscere i Metallica..
Bright Light
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.53.03
14
Si vabbe ma i commenti sotto i Metallica ormai manco vanno piu letti, 4 gatti che si lamentano a prescindere li trovi sempre...cosi va il mondo!!
sicktadone
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.48.45
13
"speculazione" non è che vi puntano un fucile alla tempia per comprare il materiale nuovo eh.
Testamatta ride
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.47.31
12
BASTAAAA!!!!
Bright Light
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.46.55
11
Yes, basta leggere
rik bay area thrash
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.28.17
10
.... può darsi che non abbia capito niente, mi sembra che sia disponibile la versione cd 'solo' di ' ... for all ' senza l'aggiunta di 'tagli, ritagli e frattaglie' ...
Stef
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.18.51
9
Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead?
Stef
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.18.50
8
Remaster?? ...Ma le pagano le royalties a NewStead?
progster78
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 17.18.46
7
Macca hai ragione,i magnaschei i sarà contenti
duke
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.38.22
6
come le uscite precedenti non mi piace che bisogna comprare tutto in blocco e se uno vuole solo i live,gli lp,i dvd?una idea poco democratica fatta per spillare soldi e con il rischio concreto di ritrovarsi con materiale inutile che rimarra' ad impolverasi in uno scaffale....
d.r.i.
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.24.28
5
Come tutte le uscite targate metallica di questo genere (a dire il vero per la stragrande maggioranza di questo tipo di uscite) imperdibile! ooooooooh imperdibilissima
Macca
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.22.33
4
Buono per i magnaschei
duke
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.19.48
3
speculazione parte 4.....vendita in blocco....
TheSkullBeneathTheSkin
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.19.10
2
Ma è un cofanetto oppure lo scatolone di una lavatrice..? Mammia mia quanta tragliazza aggiuntiva...
Vitadathrasher
Giovedì 6 Settembre 2018, 16.14.31
1
Con il basso sopra le chitarre.
RECENSIONI
65
s.v.
65
55
80
s.v.
50
70
95
79
93
100
97
100
ARTICOLI
15/02/2018
Live Report
METALLICA + KVELERTAK
Pala Alpitour, Torino, 10/02/2018
02/11/2013
Articolo
METALLICA
Metallica 3D - Through the Never, 29-30/10/2013
27/05/2012
Live Report
METALLICA + MACHINE HEAD + GOJIRA
Stadio Friuli, Udine, 13/05/2012
09/07/2011
Live Report
THE BIG 4 - METALLICA - SLAYER - MEGADETH - ANTHRAX
Arena Fiera, Rho (MI), 06/07/2011
04/06/2011
Articolo
METALLICA
Passato e futuro di una leggenda in cerca di se stessa
07/04/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Kirk Hammett - La biografia
03/04/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Lars Ulrich - La biografia
15/03/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
James Hetfield - La biografia, parte 2
08/03/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
James Hetfield - La biografia, parte 1
01/03/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Robert Trujillo - La biografia
10/02/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Cliff Burton - Indimenticabile
01/02/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Monografia, #2: Il successo mondiale
11/01/2010
Articolo
METALLICA
Monografia, #1 - Alla ricerca di un sogno
30/06/2009
Live Report
METALLICA + LAMB OF GOD + MASTODON
Palalottomatica, Roma, 24/06/2009
04/07/2004
Live Report
METALLICA + SLIPKNOT + LOSTPROPHETS
Stadio Euganeo, Padova, 29/06/2004
15/11/2003
Live Report
METALLICA + GODSMACK
Palamalaguti, Bologna, 11/12/2003
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/09/2018 - 16:06
METALLICA: a novembre la versione rimasterizzata di '…And Justice For All'
25/01/2018 - 07:43
METALLICA: ad aprile la ristampa in versione rimasterizzata di 'Garage Days Re-Revisited'
30/08/2017 - 09:33
METALLICA: a novembre la ristampa ri-masterizzata di 'Master Of Puppets'
16/03/2017 - 10:49
METALLICA: tre date in Italia a febbraio 2018
16/11/2016 - 22:49
METALLICA: diffusi i video dei brani di 'Hardwired…To Self-Destruct'
31/10/2016 - 23:04
METALLICA: disponibile il video del nuovo singolo
28/10/2016 - 07:02
METALLICA: online una breve anticipazione di 'Atlas, Rise!'
26/09/2016 - 16:53
METALLICA: ecco il video di 'Moth Into Flame'
16/09/2016 - 17:24
METALLICA: cambiati i dettagli della deluxe edition di 'Hardwired…To Self-Destruct'
21/08/2016 - 10:34
METALLICA: suonano 'Hardwired' dal vivo per la prima volta, ecco i video; diffuso il nuovo trailer
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/09/2018 - 18:58
VREID: ecco la premiere di ''One Hundred Years''
06/09/2018 - 18:52
CREYE: presentato un nuovo video dal loro primo album
06/09/2018 - 18:43
DRAUGURINN: disponibile un singolo dalla prossima uscita
06/09/2018 - 18:40
ELVENKING: guarda il video di ''The One We Shall Follow''
06/09/2018 - 17:56
NASTY SAVAGE: morto il bassista Richard Bateman
06/09/2018 - 16:35
EVOKEN: ascolta il primo singolo dal prossimo disco
06/09/2018 - 16:31
ILSA: guarda il nuovo video
06/09/2018 - 16:25
VANHELGD: ascolta un nuovo brano
06/09/2018 - 14:39
VOIVOD: ecco il video di 'Always Moving'
06/09/2018 - 14:26
LORD OF THE LOST: online il video di 'Black Halo'
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     