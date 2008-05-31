ARSIS: i dettagli del nuovo album e un video

|
Gli statunitensi Arsis hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Visitant in uscita il 2 novembre via Agonia Records per il mercato fuori dal continente americano e Nuclear Blast Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Tricking the Gods
2. Hell Sworn
3. Easy Prey
4. Fathoms
5. As Deep as Your Flesh
6. A Pulse Keeping Time with the Dark
7. Funereal Might
8. Death Vow
9. Dead Is Better
10. Unto the Knife
11. His Eyes
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video ufficiale di Tricking The Gods.