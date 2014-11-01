      Privacy Policy
 
07/09/18
THE CROTALS
Horde

07/09/18
KOMATSU
A New Horizon

07/09/18
TYRANT DISCIPLE
Weight Of Oblivion

07/09/18
NASHVILLE PUSSY
Pleased To Eat You

07/09/18
THE SKULL
The Endless Road Turns Dark

07/09/18
METAL ALLEGIANCE
Volume II - Power Drunk Majesty

07/09/18
PIG DESTROYER
Head Cage

07/09/18
SKYHARBOR
Sunshine Dust

07/09/18
COUNTERPARTS
Private Room

07/09/18
DEATH SS
Rock`N`Roll Armageddon

CONCERTI

07/09/18
SINISTRO FEST (day 1)
LAGO I SALICI - CERRETO GUIDI (FI)

07/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 1)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)

08/09/18
DESTRAGE + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D/AGOGNA (NO)

08/09/18
FOLKSTONE + SAILING TO NOWHERE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/09/18
ANTROPOFAGUS + DEVANGELIC
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

08/09/18
SINISTRO FEST (day 2)
LAGO I SALICI - CERRETO GUIDI (FI)

08/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 2)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)

08/09/18
PUNKREAS + GUEST
PISCINA COMUNALE, BITONTO

09/09/18
GRAVE HAMMER FEST
FABEMOLLE - PASTRENGO (VR)

09/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 3)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)
TROND HOLTER: disponibile il video di un nuovo brano
07/09/2018 - 14:57 (50 letture)

d.r.i.
Venerdì 7 Settembre 2018, 21.04.43
2
Il cambio di cantante avrebbe potuto essere deleterio ma Rue dimostra di poter tenere il passo con uno stile simile a quello di Jorn. Bel pezzo
Beta
Venerdì 7 Settembre 2018, 18.16.42
1
Molto, ma molto bella. Se tutto il disco è così, si mantiene sul livello del precedente. Inutile dire che lo ascolterò; non mi faccio certo mancare il prosieguo della storia su Vlad cominciata con Swing of Death. Bellissima la voce di Rue.
