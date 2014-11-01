TROND HOLTER: disponibile il video di un nuovo brano

|
Interagendo con il player presente in basso potete vedere il video girato sul brano I'll die for you del chitarrista scandinavo Trond Holter, che pubblicherà l'album Vlad The Impaler il 9 novembre 2018.
Il successore di Swing Of Death vedrà l'avvicendarsi al microfono di Nils K. Rue al posto di Jorn Lande, affiancato dalla cantante Eva Iselin Erichsen.
Tracklist:
1. The World`s On Fire
2. Awakened
3. Drums Of Doom
4. The Last Generation
5. I`ll Die For You
6. Shadows Of Love
7. Without You
8. Under My Skin
9. Vlad The Impaler
10. Save Me Part II