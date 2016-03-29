      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/09/18
WARBRINGER
Power Unsurpassed

10/09/18
KARMIAN
Surgere et Cadere

12/09/18
AEOLIAN
Silent Witness

14/09/18
MONSTER TRUCK
True Rockers

14/09/18
BURIAL HORDES
ΘΑΝΑΤΟΣ ΑΙΩΝΙΟΣ (Thanatos Aionios)

14/09/18
CULTURAL WARFARE
Warmageddon

14/09/18
SEPULCHER
Panoptic Horror

14/09/18
PYREXIA
Unholy Requiem

14/09/18
SOULHEALER
Up From the Ashes

14/09/18
THE UNITY
Rise

CONCERTI

09/09/18
GRAVE HAMMER FEST
FABEMOLLE - PASTRENGO (VR)

09/09/18
2DAYS PROG + 1 FESTIVAL (day 3)
PIAZZETTA DELLA MUSICA, VERUNO (NO)

11/09/18
NECROWRETCH + CEMETERY URN
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

12/09/18
GORGASM + CENOTAPH + LOGIC OF DENIAL
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

14/09/18
WELICORUSS + GUEST TBA
FUCKSIA CLUB - ROMA

14/09/18
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

14/09/18
WARMBLOOD + IRA
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

14/09/18
RAVEN + GUESTS
HAPPY RANCH - CEMBRA (TN)

14/09/18
VIRUS + HATEFUL AGONY
PADIGLIONE 14 - COLLEGNO (TO)

14/09/18
WITCHES OF DOOM + MALROVESCIO + VINNIE JONEZ BAND
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
GREEN DEATH: online il video di 'I Am Eternal'
09/09/2018 - 10:18 (47 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/09/2018 - 10:18
GREEN DEATH: online il video di 'I Am Eternal'
29/05/2016 - 23:25
GREEN DEATH: il chitarrista lascia la band
15/05/2016 - 11:02
GREEN DEATH: ecco il video di 'One With the Flame'
29/03/2016 - 15:49
GREEN DEATH: brano disponibile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/09/2018 - 15:48
P.O.D.: a novembre il decimo disco
09/09/2018 - 10:59
OBLIVION: diffuso il lyric video del nuovo singolo
09/09/2018 - 10:40
MARTY FRIEDMAN: disponibile 'Mutation Medley' dal nuovo live album
09/09/2018 - 10:32
OUTRE: a fine ottobre il secondo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
09/09/2018 - 10:11
INCITE: svelati i primi dettagli ed un brano dal quinto disco
09/09/2018 - 09:52
AUTHOR & PUNISHER: ascolta un nuovo brano
09/09/2018 - 09:42
MEMORIAM: il batterista Andy Whale lascia la band
08/09/2018 - 08:16
PRIMAL FEAR: firmano per la Nuclear Blast Records
08/09/2018 - 08:07
D.D. VERNI: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
08/09/2018 - 08:02
GRETA VAN FLEET: ad ottobre il primo full length, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     