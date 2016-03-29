GREEN DEATH: online il video di 'I Am Eternal'

|
Quello che vedete in fondo è il video di I Am Eternal, brano dei thrasher statunitensi Green Death estratto da Hallowmass, il terzo disco della band che sarà pubblicato il 19 ottobre dalla Combat Records.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Eliran Kantor:
Lycanthropy
Bullet Of Silver
I Am Eternal
Lament
Curse The Heavens
The Betrayed
Bad Omens
Sacrament
Messis Diaboli
The Harvest
She Couldn’t Live
Pure Torture (feat. David Ellefson)
Hallowmass
Sickle & Scythe (feat. Clayton Cagle of Hatchet)