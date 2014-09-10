THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT: a novembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 30 novembre gli olandesi The Monolith Deathcult pubblicheranno V2 - Vergelding, nuovo disco e seconda parte della V-Trilogy iniziata nel 2017 con Versus.
L'album è stato mixato da Guido Aalbers e masterizzato da Pier Durk Hogeterp; ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Carsten Altena.
01. Planet Wrath
02. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes
03. Come Forth Lazarus
04. Fist of Stalin
05. The #Snowflake Anthem
06. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar
07. Die Glocke (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
08. The Furious Gods (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)