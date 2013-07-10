STEVEN WILSON: in arrivo un nuovo live DVD/CD

|
L'inglese Steven WIlson ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall, nuovo live, registrato durante il tour a supporto dell'ultimo disco To The Bone registrato nel prestigioso Royal Albert Hall di Londra, in uscita il 2 novembre via Eagle Rock Entertainment / Universal.
La release sarà disponibile nei formati: Blu-ray, DVD, Blu-ray/2CD, DVD/2CD, mentre una versione in vinile verrà stampata nel marzo 2019.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1) Intro “Truth”
(2) Nowhere Now
(3) Pariah
(4) Home Invasion / Regret #9
(5) The Creator Has A Mastertape
(6) Refuge
(7) People Who Eat Darkness
(8) Ancestral
(9) Arriving Somewhere But Not Here
(10) Permanating
(11) Song Of I
(12) Lazarus
(13) Detonation
(14) The Same Asylum As Before
(15) Song Of Unborn
(16) Vermillioncore
(17) Sleep Together
(18) Even Less
(19) Blank Tapes
(20) The Sound Of Muzak
(21) The Raven That Refused to Sing
Bonus Features
Rehearsal Tracks:
Routine
Hand Cannot Erase
Heartattack In A Layby
Interview
Inoltre qui sotto è disponibile il trailer del live.