STEVEN WILSON: in arrivo un nuovo live DVD/CD

12/09/2018 - 16:30 (56 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 3 Ma sinceramente non penso che sia una questione d'incensarlo...quando fa cose buone (e sono molte) è giusto parlarne bene,tutto qua'. 2 ho ancora in testa e mi resterà per molto il ricordo di magic pie e threshold sabato scorso a veruno,scusate ,ma sto prezzemolino straosannato quando in giro c'è gente come roine stolt,neal morse ,daniel gildenlow e altri che non sto a nominare ,mi dà un po sui nervi , cosi' come chi si inchina per qualunque cosa faccia .bravo è bravo , ma diamogli il giusto merito senza incensarlo ad ogni uscita. 1 L'ultimo album non mi ha conquistato del tutto...ma avendo troppa stima di Steven Wilson e trattandosi del royal albert hall ho molta curiosità e penso che non me lo lascero' scappare il dvd!