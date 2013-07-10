      Privacy Policy
 
STEVEN WILSON: in arrivo un nuovo live DVD/CD
12/09/2018 - 16:30 (56 letture)

progster78
Mercoledì 12 Settembre 2018, 18.31.59
3
Ma sinceramente non penso che sia una questione d'incensarlo...quando fa cose buone (e sono molte) è giusto parlarne bene,tutto qua'.
ayreon
Mercoledì 12 Settembre 2018, 18.21.12
2
ho ancora in testa e mi resterà per molto il ricordo di magic pie e threshold sabato scorso a veruno,scusate ,ma sto prezzemolino straosannato quando in giro c'è gente come roine stolt,neal morse ,daniel gildenlow e altri che non sto a nominare ,mi dà un po sui nervi , cosi' come chi si inchina per qualunque cosa faccia .bravo è bravo , ma diamogli il giusto merito senza incensarlo ad ogni uscita.
progster78
Mercoledì 12 Settembre 2018, 16.50.34
1
L'ultimo album non mi ha conquistato del tutto...ma avendo troppa stima di Steven Wilson e trattandosi del royal albert hall ho molta curiosità e penso che non me lo lascero' scappare il dvd!
RECENSIONI
77
71
88
88
ARTICOLI
16/02/2018
Live Report
STEVEN WILSON
Atlantico Live, Roma, 10/02/2018
28/09/2015
Live Report
STEVEN WILSON
Auditorium della Conciliazione, Roma (RM) , 22/09/2015
10/07/2013
Live Report
STEVEN WILSON
Auditorium Parco della Musica - Sala Sinopoli, Roma, 04/07/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/09/2018 - 16:30
STEVEN WILSON: in arrivo un nuovo live DVD/CD
01/08/2018 - 16:59
STEVEN WILSON: torna in Italia per due date
19/01/2018 - 16:25
STEVEN WILSON: aggiunta una data a Verona
11/01/2018 - 11:47
STEVEN WILSON: a giugno una data in Italia
19/09/2017 - 13:20
STEVEN WILSON: online il video di ''Nowhere Now''
03/08/2017 - 20:54
STEVEN WILSON: nuovo lyric video online
21/07/2017 - 15:47
STEVEN WILSON: online il video del singolo ''Permanating''
30/06/2017 - 20:07
STEVEN WILSON: ascolta un nuovo brano
10/06/2017 - 18:51
STEVEN WILSON: online un nuovo video
02/06/2017 - 07:35
STEVEN WILSON: ascolta un nuovo brano
