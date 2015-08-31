SEPULCHER: tutto 'Panoptic Horror' ascoltabile in streaming

Grazie al player riportato qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima nella sua interezza Panoptic Horror
, nuovo e secondo album dei deathster norvegesi Sepulcher
in uscita domani 14 settembre tramite Edged Circle Productions
.
Il disco, che sarà disponibile nei formati CD e vinile, seguirà di tre anni il lavoro d'esordio Mausoleum Tapestry
. Ecco la tracklist:1. Corporeal Vessels
2. Towards an Earthly Rapture
3. Corrupting the Cosmos
4. Ethereal Doom
5. Abyssal Horror
6. Scourge of Emptiness
7. Haunting the Spheres