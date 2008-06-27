STEELHEART: a dicembre il nuovo live CD/DVD

|
Il prossimo 7 dicembre la Frontiers Music pubblicherà Rock'n Milan, nuovo live album dei rocker statunitensi Steelheart registrato in occasione del Frontiers Rock Festival del 2017.
L'album sarà disponibile in formato CD/DVD, ecco la tracklist ed un primo estratto:
CD
Blood Pollution
Livin' The Life
Gimme Gimme
Like Never Before
My Dirty Girl
She's Gone
Cabernet
Drum Solo
Everybody Loves Eileen
Rock 'N' Roll (I Just Wanna)
I'll Never Let You Go
We All Die Young
DVD
Blood Pollution
Livin' The Life
Gimme Gimme
Like Never Before
Live To Die
My Dirty Girl
She's Gone
Cabernet
Drum Solo
Everybody Loves Eileen
Rock 'N' Roll (I Just Wanna)
I'll Never Let You Go
We All Die Young