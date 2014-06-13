SLASH (FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS): ascolta un nuovo brano

|
E' stato svelato oggi il brano My Antidote degli Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, che sarà contenuto nel nuovo disco della band intitolato Living The Dream, in uscita il 21 settembre via Roadrunner Records.
Di seguito riportiamo la tracklist dell'album.
01. The Call Of The Wild
02. Serve You Right
03. My Antidote
04. Mind Your Manners
05. Lost Inside The Girl
06. Read Between The Lines
07. Slow Grind
08. The One You Loved Is Gone
09. Driving Rain
10. Sugar Cane
11. The Great Pretender
12. Boulevard Of Broken Hearts