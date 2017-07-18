THE NECROMANCERS: 'Of Blood and Wine' uscirà a ottobre, annunciato il tour europeo

|
Uscirà il 5 ottobre tramite Ripple Music nei formati CD, vinile e digitale Of Blood and Wine, nuovo album del quartetto heavy/psych francese The Necromancers. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist, composta da sei brani:
1. Join The Dead Ones
2. Erzebeth
3. Of Blood And Wine
4. Secular Lord
5. Lust
6. The Gathering
Oltre ad aver svelato di recente il singolo estratto Secular Lord (riportato in fondo alla notizia), la band presenta ora le date del tour di supporto all'album: tra gli appuntamenti confermati sono presenti due show in Italia, che si terranno nello specifico il 24 novembre al Freakout di Bologna e il 25 novembre al VVitch Festival di Milano.
24.10.2018 – Poitiers – Le Cluricaume (Release Show), FR
26.10.2018 – Montpellier – Le Black Sheep, FR
27.10.2018 – Lyon – Le Grand Incendie #3, FR
28.10.2018 – Altkirch – Le Domaine, FR
08.11.2018 – Dresden – Beatpol, D
10.11.2018 – Krakow – Soulstone Gathering, PL
12.11.2018 – Budapest – Dürer Kert, HUN
13.11.2018 – Zagreb – Vintage Industrial Bar, CRO
14.11.2018 – Ljubljana – Koncertna Dvorana Rog, SI
15.11.2018 – Innsbruck – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest, A
16.11.2018 – Leipzig – Werk 2, D
17.11.2018 – Strasbourg – La Laiterie, FR
18.11.2018 – Paris – La Maroquinerie, FR
19.11.2018 – Rennes – Le Mondo Bizarro, FR
20.11.2018 – Bordeaux – Make It Sabbathy 50th, FR
21.11.2018 – Barcelona – Rocksound, SP
22.11.2018 – Toulouse – Les Pavillons Sauvages, FR
24.11.2018 – Bologna – Freakout, IT
25.11.2018 – Milano – VVitch Festival, IT
26.11.2018 – Munich – Feierwerk, D
27.11.2018 – Utrecht – DB's, NL
28.11.2018 – Brussels – Magasin 4, B
29.11.2018 – Cologne – Helios 37, D
30.11.2018 – Berlin – Zukunft Am Ostkreuz, D
01.12.2018 – Osnabrück – Westwerk, D
02.12.2018 – Freiburg – Slow Club, D