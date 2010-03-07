VIRGIN STEELE: in arrivo un box set con ben tre nuovi album

Discutine con noi sul FORUM Selenia "Stjärna" Marinelli 2 Aggiungo, sicuro sarà materiale sgangherato come quello accorpato nell'ultimo lavoro, spero di sbagliarmi ma sorbirsi ben tre dischi pieni zeppi di pezzi canti da schifo, farciti da miagolii, annacquati con l'eco dell'autotune proprio non li reggerei, mi è bastato il doppio Nocturnes per raggiungere e superare il limite della pazienza. 1 Speriamo bene, anche se non si tratta di un nuovo album spero che il materiale recente sia valido. The book of burning è un capolavoro, era ora che lo ristampassero. VS fino alla morte.