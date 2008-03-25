      Privacy Policy
 
MONSTROSITY: ad ottobre le ristampe di 'Rise To Power' e 'Spiritual Apocalypse'
19/09/2018 - 07:48 (125 letture)

Galilee
Mercoledì 19 Settembre 2018, 15.15.20
3
Ma ristampare Millennium e Imperial doom in vinile no? Ma va... Di questi due Sticazzi.
Area
Mercoledì 19 Settembre 2018, 14.29.45
2
@Gogos, quando mi piaceva il Death Metal mi avrebbe fatto piacere avere Imperial Doom e nessuno l'ha ristampato mai...
Gogos
Mercoledì 19 Settembre 2018, 13.37.18
1
Ma vaff...! Se la metal blade si azzarda a ristampare imperial doom e millennium la faccio saltare in aria!
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/09/2018 - 07:48
MONSTROSITY: ad ottobre le ristampe di 'Rise To Power' e 'Spiritual Apocalypse'
10/09/2018 - 17:02
MONSTROSITY: tutto ''The Passage of Existence'' in streaming
28/08/2018 - 09:01
MONSTROSITY: ascolta un altro brano
07/08/2018 - 20:38
MONSTROSITY: ascolta la nuova ''Kingdom of Fire''
27/06/2018 - 18:37
MONSTROSITY: tornano dopo undici anni, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
29/07/2012 - 15:31
MONSTROSITY: nuovo rehearsal video
05/02/2012 - 20:36
MONSTROSITY: live dvd in arrivo a marzo
06/11/2010 - 20:13
MONSTROSITY: ristampa di Millenium in vinile
25/07/2010 - 11:12
MONSTROSITY: al lavoro sul nuovo album
25/03/2008
MONSTROSITY: nuovo bassista
