MONSTROSITY: ad ottobre le ristampe di 'Rise To Power' e 'Spiritual Apocalypse'

|
Il prossimo 19 ottobre la Metal Blade Records ristamperà in formato CD digipack ed LP di diverse colorazioni, Rise To Power e Spiritual Apocalypse, rispettivamente quarto e quinto disco dei deathster statunitensi Monstrosity originariamente pubblicati nel 2003 e nel 2007.
Ecco i dettagli delle ristampe:
Tracklist ‘Spiritual Apocalypse‘:
01. Spiritual Apocalypse
02. Firestorm
03. Apostles of the Endless Night
04. Within Divisions of Darkness
05. The Inhuman Race
06. Remnants of Divination
07. Illumination
08. Sacred Oblivion
09. The Bloodline Horror
10. Triumph in Black
11. Firestorm (Rehearsal)
12. Within Divisions of Darkness (Rehearsal)
13. Spiritual Apocalypse (Rehearsal)
Tracks 11, 12, and 13 are bonus tracks and taken from the 2010 Metal In The Forest Rehearsals.
Tracklist ‘Rise To Power‘:
01. The Exordium
02. Awaiting Armageddon
03. Wave of Annihilation
04. The Fall of Eden
05. Chemical Reaction
06. A Casket for the Soul
07. Rise to Power
08. Visions of Violence
09. From Wrath to Ruin
10. Abysmal Gods
11. Shadow of Obliteration
12. Wave of Annihilation (Demo)
13. Visions of Violence (Demo)
14. From Wrath to Ruin (Demo)
Tracks 12, 13, and 14 are bonus tracks taken from the 2002 Pre-Production Demo.