FOREST OF SHADOWS: 'Among the Dormant Watchers' uscirà a dicembre, ecco il singolo

A dieci anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo Six Waves of Woe, la one-man band doom/Death metal svedese di Niclas Frohagen, Forest Of Shadows, annuncia il suo ritorno con il nuovo album intitolato Among the Dormant Watchers. L'etichetta finlandese Inverse Records farà uscire il disco il 7 dicembre nei formati CD e digitale.
Ecco di seguito le parole dell'artista in merito al disco e al primo brano estratto, Drowned By Guilt (lo trovate in streaming in fondo alla news insieme al suo video):
"Among the Dormant Watchers” is the third full-length album from Forest of Shadows and it picks up where “Six Waves of Woe” left. Being in production for almost 10 years it has been influenced by a wide range of musical experiences. This can be heard on top of the musical fundament that has been even more cemented on this album with its slow paced, folk music inspired, melody-driven metal.
“Drowned by Guilt” is the first single from the album and it’s a classic “Forest of Shadows” song with long instrumental passages that builds up to crescendos of layered guitars and screamed vocals. On top of the classic sound you can hear inspiration from post rock and progressive rock. The lyrics are inspired by a nightmare where I found myself drowning and then from a third person perspective saw my dead body being dragged out of the water by grieving close ones."
Tracklist:
1. Self Inflicted Torment
2. Drowned by Guilt
3. Lost Within
4. Dogs of Chernobyl
5. We, the Shameless
6. Lullaby
7. Yours to Devour