THOMAS SILVER: nuovo album a novembre, disponibile il singolo 'Public Eye'

L'ex-chitarrista degli Hardcore Superstar Thomas Silver tornerà sul mercato tramite la Volcano Records il 23 novembre con un nuovo disco solista, dal titolo The Gospel According to Thomas.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, è disponibile su YouTube il singolo estratto Public Eye.
The Gospel According to Thomas:
1. Caught Between Worlds
2. Public Eye
3. Minor Swing
4. D-Day
5. Coming In, Going Under
6. Time Stands Still
7. Bury The Past
8. On A Night Like This
9. Mean Town
10. Not Invited
11. All Those Crazy Dreams