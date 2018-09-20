COFFIN BIRTH: nuova band con membri di Hour of Penance, Fleshgod Apocalypse e Beheaded

|
I Coffin Birth sono il risultato della collaborazione tra il chitarrista Giulio Moschini (Hour Of Penance), il bassista Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Buffalo Grillz), il chitarrista Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse, ex-Hour Of Penance), il batterista Davide Billia (Hour Of Penance, Beheaded) e il cantante Frank Calleja (Beheaded), musicisti della scena extreme metal italiana e maltese.
Giulio commenta così la nascita del nuovo progetto:
"One day Marco and myself started experimenting with the legendary HM2 pedal from the 80's in an attempt to add some new flavours to the Hour of Penance sound but it turned out that we simply could not incorporate its sound into the music because of the tremendous amount of gain and noise that this small pedal produces. However, since we are both huge fans of that exceptional, vintage yet brutal tone we started writing music on the side. Unknowingly and in a short time we ended up with 10 kick ass songs ready to be recorded. It was at this point that we decided to turn this into a proper band and went on to give a call to some friends with whom we've travelled and toured throughout the years. This was the right occasion to make some kick ass music together!
The first person we called was our close friend Francesco Paoli (Fleshgod Apocalypse), who also was part of the Hour of Penance line-up from 2006 to 2010. Shortly after we contacted Davide Billia and Frank Calleja from Maltese deathmongers Beheaded to complete the Coffin Birth line-up, which we are extremely happy with".
La band debutterà prossimamente con The Serpent Insignia. Maggiori dettagli sull'album e sull'attività live dei Coffin Birth seguiranno nelle prossime settimane.