ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: svelate la copertina e la tracklist di 'The Strategy of Chaos'

Il chitarrista siciliano Antonello Giliberto svela ora la copertina e la tracklist di The Strategy of Chaos, terzo lavoro dopo The Mansion of Lost Souls e Journey Through My Memory. Le undici canzoni strumentali incluse nel disco vedono la partecipazione del virtuoso bassista Dino Fiorenza (Steve Vai, Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Metatrone) e del batterista Salvo Grasso (Metatrone, Hypersonic, Astralium).
Tracklist:
1 The Strategy Of Chaos
2 Threat And Redemption
3 Before The Battle
4 Beata Beatrix The Beautiful Vision
5 Artemisia's Revenge
6 The Depths Of My Soul
7 Wrath Of The Northmen
8 Iron Shadows In The Moon
9 Forgotten Mists
10 Secrets From The Past
11 Alone In The Empty Space