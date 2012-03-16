CATTLE DECAPITATION: in arrivo una raccolta di materiale raro, demo, live e inedito

|
Come anticipato il mese scorso, la formazione death/grind statunitense Cattle Decapitation ha annunciato oggi la pubblicazione di Medium Rarities, raccolta di materiale raro, demo, live ed inedito la cui uscita è prevista per il 23 novembre sotto Metal Blade Records.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist completa ed il brano An Exposition of Insides, bonus track della versione giapponese di Monolith of Inhumanity:
1. Birth. Cancer. Death.
2. No Future
3. Chili Dispenser
4. The Recapitation of Cattle
5. Thrombosis All-In
6. Turn on the Masters
7. Tripas de Pepe
8. Vino de lo Sanguifero
9. Queso de Cabeza
10. Birth. Cancer. Death. (Demo)
11. Diarrhea de Dahmer (Demo)
12. Human Jerky (Demo)
13. Thrombosis All-In (Demo)
14. Colon Blo (Demo)
15. Flesh-Eating Disease (Demo)
16. Burnt to a Crisp
17. Sonny's Burning
18. Rotting Children for Remote Viewing
19. You People
20. World Full of Idiots
21. An Exposition of Insides
22. No Light and No Life
23. Cannibalistic Invasivorism