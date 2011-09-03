RIVERSIDE: disponibile il singolo 'Lament'

|
Lament è il nuovo e secondo singolo che i progster Riverside hanno estratto dal loro album Wasteland in uscita il 28 settembre via InsideOut Music. La band ne rende ora disponibile il video, realizzato da Tomasz Pulsakowski di Sightsphere.
Wasteland è il primo album della band senza lo storico chitarrista Piotr Grudziński, venuto a mancare due anni fa. Ricordiamo la tracklist dell'album e l'artwork curato Travis Smith ( e molti altri):
1. The Day After
2. Acid Rain
3. Vale Of Tears
4. Guardian Angel
5. Lament
6. The Struggle For Survival
7. River Down Below
8. Wasteland
9. The Night Before