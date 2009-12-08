AMON AMARTH: a novembre in arrivo un documentario ed un live CD/DVD

|
Il prossimo 16 novembre la Metal Blade Records pubblicherà The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm, nuovo documentario e live album degli svedesi Amon Amarth, registrato in occasione del doppio show tenuto al Summer Breeze del 2017.
Il lavoro sarà disponibile in formato CD più doppio DVD, Blu-ray, edizione speciale triplo DVD/doppio CD/Blu-ray con amuleto e toppa.
Ecco la tracklist completa ed un primo trailer:
CD track listing (Main Stage Show: August 17, 2017):
01. The Pursuit Of Vikings
02. As Loke Falls
03. First Kill
04. The Way Of Vikings
05. At Dawn's First Light
06. Cry Of The Black Birds
07. Deceiver Of The Gods
08. Destroyer Of The Universe
09. Death In Fire
10. Father Of The Wolf
11. Runes To My Memory
12. War Of The Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians Of Asgaard
16. Twilight Of The Thunder God
DVD Digipak and Blu-ray track-listings:
- Documentary
T-Stage Show: August 16, 2017
01. Twilight Of The Thunder God
02. Free Will Sacrifice
03. With Oden On Our Side
04. The Last With Pagan Blood
05. For The Stabwounds In Our Backs
06. Thousand Years Of Oppression
07. Gods Of War Arise
08. Versus The World
09. Asator
10. Under The Northern Star
11. Fate Of Norns
12. Varyags Of Miklagaard
13. Live For The Kill
14. Victorious March
Main Stage Show: August 17, 2017
01. The Pursuit Of Vikings
02. As Loke Falls
03. First Kill
04. The Way Of Vikings
05. At Dawn's First Light
06. Cry Of The Black Birds
07. Deceiver Of The Gods
08. Destroyer Of The Universe
09. Death In Fire
10. Father Of The Wolf
11. Runes To My Memory
12. War Of The Gods
13. Raise Your Horns
14. A Dream That Cannot Be
15. Guardians Of Asgaard
16. Twilight Of The Thunder God