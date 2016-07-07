EDEN`S CURSE: a novembre una doppia raccolta

|
Il prossimo 2 novembre la AFM Records pubblicherà Testament - The Best Of Eden's Curse, raccolta antologica degli Eden's Curse che conterrà anche un nuovo brano intitolato Forever, il cui lyric video sarà diffuso il 12 ottobre.
Ecco la tracklist completa, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD 1 – The Best Of Eden’s Curse
01. Symphony Of Sin
02. Masquerade Ball
03. Black Widow (Featuring Andi Deris)
04. The Great Pretender
05. Fly Away
06. No Holy Man (Featuring James Labrie)
07. Sell Your Soul
08. Jerusalem Sleeps
09. Unconditional (Featuring Liv Kristine)
10. Judgement Day
11. Jericho
12. Unbreakable
13. Evil & Divine
14. Angels & Demons (Featuring Pamela Moore)
Mixed & Mastered by Dennis Ward.
CD 2: The Best Of The Bonus Tracks
01. Forever (New Song)
02. Man Against The World (2016)
03. Time To Breathe (2013)
04. Fallen From Grace (Acoustic)
05. Unchain The Night
06. Children Of The Tide (Piano)
07. Never The Sinner
08. Guardian Angel (Acoustic)
09. Prisoner Of The Past
10. Sail On (Acoustic)
11. After The Love Is Gone (Acoustic)
12. Fly Away (Acoustic)
13. The Voice Inside (Acoustic)
14. Eden's Curse (Acoustic)