BLIND GUARDIAN: in arrivo altre tre ristampe

Dopo aver ristampato i primi quattro dischi dei Blind Guardian, la Nuclear Blast Records continua con le ri-edizioni del catalogo della formazione teutonica. Il 30 novembre, infatti, la label tedesca ristamperà in formato doppio CD digipack ed LP Imaginations From The Other Side, Nightfall In Middle-Earth e A Night At The Opera, per i quali sono già iniziati i pre-order.
Ecco le tracklist complete:
Imaginations From The Other Side (1995), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012
- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)
- LP in gatefold
Tracklisting:
Imaginations From The Other Side
I’m Alive
A Past And Future Secret
The Script For My Requiem
Mordred’s Song
Born In A Mourning Hall
Bright Eyes
Another Holy War
And The Story Ends
Bonus:
The Wizard
System’s Failing
Nightfall In Middle-Earth (1998), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012
- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD + original CD)
- LP in gatefold
Tracklisting:
War Of Wrath
Into The Storm
Lammoth"
Nightfall
The Minstrel
The Curse Of Feanor
Captured
Blood Tears
Mirror Mirror
Face The Truth
Noldor (Dead Winter Reigns)
Battle Of Sudden Flames
Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)
The Dark Elf
Thorn
The Eldar
Nom The Wise
When Sorrow Sang
Out On The Water
The Steadfast
A Dark Passage
Final Chapter (Thus Ends…)
Bonus:
Doom
The Tides Of War
A Night At The Opera (2002), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012
- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)
- LP in gatefold
Tracklisting:
Precious Jerusalem
Battlefield
Under The Ice
Sadly Sings Destiny
The Maiden And The Minstrel Knight
Wait For An Answer
The Soulforged
Age Of False Innocence
Punishment Divine
And Then There Was Silence
Bonus:
Age Of False Innocence (demo)
Under The Ice (demo)
Ecco inoltre due video documentari diffusi per la campagna di ristampa: