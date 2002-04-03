      Privacy Policy
 
NASHVILLE PUSSY: guarda un nuovo video
22/09/2018 - 13:19 (72 letture)

rik bay area thrash
Sabato 22 Settembre 2018, 17.32.03
3
Senza inventare niente, ma ragazzi/e questa è l'essenza primigenia del (hard) rock. Pochi fronzoli e diretti al punto. Pochi accordi, ma tremendamente efficaci. E un produzione 'umana'. Song così ti fanno ritrovare un po di sorriso ... (imho)
Rob Fleming
Sabato 22 Settembre 2018, 16.05.39
2
Rock and roll semplice, senza fronzoli che non annoia mai.
tino
Sabato 22 Settembre 2018, 13.48.14
1
si ascolta sempre volentieri questa roba semplice alla acdc, semplice e ben fatta
73
68
03/02/2014
Intervista
NASHVILLE PUSSY
Aumenta il dosaggio!!!!
07/02/2012
Live Report
NASHVILLE PUSSY
Vicenza/Roma, People Club/Init, 03-04/02/2012
 
22/09/2018 - 13:19
14/09/2018 - 17:51
NASHVILLE PUSSY: disponibili i samples del nuovo disco
20/08/2018 - 17:09
NASHVILLE PUSSY: nuovo lyric video online
26/07/2018 - 20:34
NASHVILLE PUSSY: nuovo video online
06/07/2018 - 16:17
NASHVILLE PUSSY: annunciato il nuovo album per settembre
29/11/2016 - 11:14
NASHVILLE PUSSY: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
12/01/2016 - 20:06
NASHVILLE PUSSY: a marzo in Italia per tre date
15/04/2015 - 11:21
NASHVILLE PUSSY: annunciato il tour europeo, due date in Italia
03/03/2015 - 20:04
NASHVILLE PUSSY: a maggio uscirà una compilation
22/01/2014 - 19:31
NASHVILLE PUSSY: ascolta un nuovo brano
