NASHVILLE PUSSY: guarda un nuovo video

Ieri è stato pubblicato il nuovo album dei Nashville Pussy, Pleased To Eat You, che contiene anche il brano She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back sul quale è stato girato il video che potete vedere di seguito.
Tracklist:
01. She Keeps Me Coming And I Keep Going Back
02. We Want A War
03. Just Another White Boy
04. Go Home And Die
05. Low Down Dirty Pig
06. Testify
07. One Bad Mother
08. Woke Up This Morning
09. Drinking My Life Away
10. Endless Ride
11. Hang Tight
12. CCKMP
13. Trying To Pretend That I Give A Shit