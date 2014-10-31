      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Sorgir
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/09/18
CULTES DES GHOULES
Sinister

24/09/18
AZAGHAL
Valo Pohjoisesta

24/09/18
HUMAN DECAY
Mefitico

25/09/18
SINATRAS
God Human Satan

25/09/18
TO END IT ALL
Scourge of Woman

26/09/18
OSSUARY ANEX
Holy Blasphemition

27/09/18
STELLAR DESCENT
The Future is Dark

28/09/18
NAZARETH
Loud & Proud! The Box Set

28/09/18
VULCAIN
Vinyle

28/09/18
GORY BLISTER
1991. Bloodstained

CONCERTI

22/09/18
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + GUESTS
AFTERLIFE LIVE CLUB - PERUGIA

22/09/18
ROCK LAND FESTIVAL
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

22/09/18
WARMBLOOD + IRA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

22/09/18
ELVENKING + DEATHLESS LEGACY + GUESTS
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

22/09/18
TRICK OR TREAT + FROM THE DEPTH
FUORI ORARIO - TANETO (RE)

22/09/18
EVADNE + GUESTS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

22/09/18
KANSEIL + GUESTS
FEFFARKHORN FESTIVAL - MASERADA SUL PIAVE (TV)

22/09/18
EDU FALASCHI
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

23/09/18
ERIC MARTIN
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

23/09/18
BIGFOOT
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SKALMOLD: ecco il nuovo lyric video
22/09/2018 - 13:55 (47 letture)

duke
Sabato 22 Settembre 2018, 18.16.28
1
corro subito a prenotarlo.....
RECENSIONI
72
60
70
ARTICOLI
22/11/2016
Intervista
SKALMOLD
Siamo dei semplici musicisti
07/11/2016
Live Report
KORPIKLAANI + MOONSORROW + SKALMOLD
Alcatraz, Milano, 02/11/16
06/11/2014
Live Report
ELUVEITIE + ARKONA + SKALMOLD
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 31/10/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/09/2018 - 13:55
SKALMOLD: ecco il nuovo lyric video
24/08/2018 - 18:52
SKALMOLD: pubblicato il primo lyric video dal nuovo album
08/08/2018 - 20:24
SKALMOLD: annunciato per ottobre il nuovo album
21/10/2017 - 09:06
SKALMOLD: online il video di un nuovo brano
03/03/2017 - 15:10
SKALMOLD: ecco il video di Muspell
13/10/2016 - 17:58
SKALMOLD: disponibile il lyric video di Vanaheimur
16/08/2016 - 22:00
SKALMOLD: disponibile il nuovo lyric video
31/07/2016 - 18:54
SKALMOLD: online il teaser del nuovo disco
21/07/2016 - 18:27
SKALMOLD: presentato il nuovo disco
03/06/2016 - 15:27
KORPIKLAANI: due date a novembre con Moonsorrow e Skalmold
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/09/2018 - 18:46
WESTFIELD MASSACRE: ecco il video del terzo singolo estratto dal nuovo album
22/09/2018 - 14:22
GORY BLISTER: disponibile il singolo 'Trails of Lies'
22/09/2018 - 14:13
LANDMVRKS: online il video di 'Reckoning' con Aaron Matts
22/09/2018 - 14:07
INFINITA SYMPHONIA: in arrivo la ristampa dei primi due album
22/09/2018 - 13:45
UNORTHODOX (ITA): svelata la copertina di 'Maze of Existence'
22/09/2018 - 13:37
OVERRULED: online la clip di 'Pawns of War'
22/09/2018 - 13:19
NASHVILLE PUSSY: guarda un nuovo video
22/09/2018 - 09:33
HANIWA: suoneranno all'Exenzia il 5 ottobre
22/09/2018 - 09:23
MONUMENTS: ascolta il singolo 'Mirror Image'
22/09/2018 - 08:11
SIRENIA: diffuso il lyric video del nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     