SKALMOLD: ecco il nuovo lyric video

|
La formazione viking/folk metal islandese degli Skálmöld ha pubblicato online da poche ore il lyric video del brano Mòri. Ecco il comunicato della band:
"We now present to you the second track from our upcoming album SORGIR which will be released on October 12th via Napalm Records.
This song is called MÓRI. A song about forbidden love. A sad song where a man slays the woman he loves in a moment of madness in order to save his own life. But I guess you will get more details on the stories behind the songs on the new album later.
This is also one of my favorite songs on the album. I feel like we are exploring territories which we have barely touched previously. The main theme for the song being more rock than metal I guess. It was bit hard to put this song together but once everything fell into place it sounded super good - and undeniably like SKÁLMÖLD.
Enjoy!"
Sorgir, il quinto full-length del gruppo, uscirà per la Napalm Records il 12 ottobre.