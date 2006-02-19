GORY BLISTER: disponibile il singolo 'Trails of Lies'

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il lyric video che il quartetto technical death metal italiano dei Gory Blister ha realizzato per il singolo Trails of Lies. Il brano è stato estratto dall'album 1991. Bloodstained in uscita venerdì prossimo, il 28 settembre, via Mighty Music. Il disco seguirà di quattro anni The Fifth Fury.
Di seguito il commento della band:
"This song deals with a big illusion... sometimes Good an Evil are two faces of the same reality...
In most cases everything is set to look as Good, but what if it was a great deception? What if Evil appeared as Good?
Are you sure Good is in charge? Look around... Look twice and then ask yourself... is it Good... or Evil blessing us all?"