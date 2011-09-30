CHRIS CORNELL: a novembre in arrivo una retrospettiva, ecco un brano inedito

Il prossimo 16 novembre sarà pubblicata una raccolta retrospettiva sulla carriera di Chris Cornell
, che sarà disponibile in CD standard, quadruplo CD, doppio LP e Super Deluxe Box Set, tutti pre-ordinabili a questo link
.
La raccolta conterrà anche materiale inedito tra cui When Bad Does Good
, traccia interamente suonata e registrata dallo stesso Cornell
, di cui è disponibile il lyric video in fondo.
Ecco la tracklist della versione quattro CD, per altri dettagli vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale
:CD 1
Hunted Down [Soundgarden]
Kingdom of Come [Soundgarden]
Flower [Soundgarden]
All Your Lies [Soundgarden]
Loud Love [Soundgarden]
Hands All Over [Soundgarden]
Say Hello 2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]
Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]
Outshined [Soundgarden]
Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]
Seasons
Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]
Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]
Spoonman [Soundgarden]
Dusty [Soundgarden]
Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]
CD 2
Sunshower
Sweet Euphoria
Can’t Change Me
Like A Stone [Audioslave]
Cochise [Audioslave]
Be Yourself [Audioslave]
Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]
Revelations [Audioslave]
Shape Of Things To Come [Audioslave]
You Know My Name
Billie Jean
Long Gone (Rock Version)
Scream
Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)
Ave Maria (with Eleven)
CD 3
Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]
Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]
Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)
Imagine (Live Acoustic)
I Am The Highway (Live Acoustic)
The Keeper
Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]
Live To Rise [Soundgarden]
Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]
Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]
Storm [Soundgarden]
Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart
Only These Words
Our Time In The Universe
’Til The Sun Comes Back Around
Stay With Me Baby
The Promise
When Bad Does Good*
CD 4
Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]
Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]
Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]
Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]
Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave]*
Wide Awake (Live in Sweden)*
All Night Thing (Live in Sweden)*
Nothing Compares 2 U (Live at SiriusXM)*
One (Live at Beacon Theatre)*
Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]*
Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog]*
Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell]*
A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)*
Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell]*
Thank You (Live in Sweden)
*previously unreleased material
