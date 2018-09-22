SALVATION`S END: tutto il debutto 'The Divine Wrath of Existence' in streaming

|
E' uscito ieri 22 settembre l'album di debutto dei progster del Michigan Salvation's End, dal titolo The Divine Wrath of Existence. E' ora possibile ascoltare in streaming le dodici tracce del disco grazie al player riportato in basso.
Ecco le parole del chitarrista TJ Richardson:
"The inspiration for ‘The Divine Wrath of Existence’ came from our love for bands within the progressive metal realm, and our desire to tell a good story. The creative process was pretty simple. I had a small collection of songs that had been written for the album and one bonus track. I sent the songs with rough drum ideas to Jeremy, who then programmed the drums, and once we finished drum tracking, Kane and I started to track guitars and bass in my home studio. After that, we brought in vocalist Rob Lundgren (who we discovered on YouTube) to sing on the album, which was awesome. He’s one of my favorite modern metal vocalists, and getting the chance to work with him was an honor."
The Divine Wrath of Existence è un concept album basato sulla storia di un essere umano chiamato "Il Viaggiatore", il quale ha vissuto per secoli assistendo in prima persona numerose volte all'ascesa e alla caduta del genere umano, in una successione circolare degli eventi. The End of Innocence parla del suicidio, mentre Crimson Sunrise tratta il tema della lotta per ciò in cui si crede.
Tracklist:
Death of Reason
Languorem
The End of Innocence
Crimson Sunrise
Separation of Mortality
Awakening
The Demon Within
The Crossroads of Chaos
Translucent Memory
Climb the Cross
The Storm of 1888
The Divine Wrath of Existence
I Salvation's End stanno già lavorando sul nuovo materiale, tra cui una cover realizzata col cantante Rob Lundgren, in uscita prossimamente. La band ha già piani per le prossime due pubblicazioni.