BEHIND YOUR FEAR: ascolta il singolo 'Wintersun' dal debutto

Il quartetto dark rock alternativo dei Behind Your Fear presenta in streaming il video di Wintersun, primo singolo estratto dall'album di debutto Ophelia in uscita prossimamente. Il disco è stato missato e masterizzato da Marcel Sude. Ecco il commento della band in merito al brano:
"A life without music? Unimaginable! The idea behind founding BEHIND YOUR FEAR (aka ByF) was, to provide a new possibility for the unmistakable voice of Stefanie (ex-Flowing Tears), to create the perfect setting for the unique musical style; as well as the impossibility to live without music. The first riffs were written quickly, nevertheless we took the necessary time to find the right musicians; Scorpios (Crimson Moon, ex-Melechesh) and Michael (e.g. studio drummer on two Dornenreich records) that would help develop our own, unique sound; to write songs and merge all of the necessary ingredients into a perfect symbiosis. Each song is purely dictated by the inner feeling, and because of this aspect; the songs range from fragile and intimate piano parts to complete walls of sound, enveloping every sense. A pure essence of the heart. All of these led into one musical entity - BEHIND YOUR FEAR. Special thanks to the website mogroach.de for the permission, to use these fantastic pictures."
La band è composta dalla cantante Stefanie (ex-Flowing Tears), dal bassista Scorpios (Crimson Moon, ex-Melechesh), dal chitarrista T e dal batterista Michael Stein.