MINSK: online il brano 'The Chalice and the Dagger' dallo split con gli Zatokrev

24/09/2018 - 10:36 (61 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Anna Rosa "annie" Lupo 1 Ok, non è un capolavoro e la magia di dell'era The Ritual Fires of Abandonment forse non tornerà più, ma difficilmente potranno mai steccare un pezzo... Soglia della godibilità abbondantemente superata, per me