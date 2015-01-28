      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dello split album 'Bigod'
Clicca per ingrandire
Minsk
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/09/18
AZAGHAL
Valo Pohjoisesta

24/09/18
HUMAN DECAY
Mefitico

25/09/18
TO END IT ALL
Scourge of Woman

25/09/18
SINATRAS
God Human Satan

26/09/18
OSSUARY ANEX
Holy Blasphemition

27/09/18
STELLAR DESCENT
The Future is Dark

28/09/18
BONEHUNTER
Children of the Atom

28/09/18
RUNNING WILD
Pieces Of Eight - The Singles, Live and Rare 1984 – 1994"

28/09/18
NAZARETH
Loud & Proud! The Box Set

28/09/18
EVILON
Leviathan

CONCERTI

28/09/18
HOUR OF PENANCE
ENJOY CLUB - VICENZA

28/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
ZONA BRONSON - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
THE SECRET + GUESTS
KRAKATOA FEST - TPO - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
EDU FALASCHI
DEFRAG - ROMA

28/09/18
SVLFVR + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO

29/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

29/09/18
EDU FALASCHI + ACID TREE + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

29/09/18
TORCHIA
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

29/09/18
NWOIBM FEST
GARAGESOUND - BARI

29/09/18
GO! FEST
CSOA SPARTACO - ROMA
MINSK: online il brano 'The Chalice and the Dagger' dallo split con gli Zatokrev
24/09/2018 - 10:36 (61 letture)

Red Rainbow
Lunedì 24 Settembre 2018, 11.56.11
1
Ok, non è un capolavoro e la magia di dell'era The Ritual Fires of Abandonment forse non tornerà più, ma difficilmente potranno mai steccare un pezzo... Soglia della godibilità abbondantemente superata, per me
RECENSIONI
90
84
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/09/2018 - 10:36
MINSK: online il brano 'The Chalice and the Dagger' dallo split con gli Zatokrev
19/07/2016 - 09:58
MINSK: a Misano Adriatico ad agosto con i Kowloon Walled City
31/03/2015 - 23:29
MINSK: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
26/03/2015 - 10:17
MINSK: brano 'When The Walls Fell' disponibile su Soundcloud
12/03/2015 - 01:32
MINSK: altro brano ascoltabile in streaming
26/02/2015 - 18:08
MINSK: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
13/02/2015 - 09:30
MINSK: guarda il trailer di 'The Crash & The Draw'
28/01/2015 - 11:49
MINSK: i dettagli del nuovo album in uscita ad aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/09/2018 - 13:51
DEATHRITE: ascolta un nuovo brano
24/09/2018 - 13:31
SELVANS: svelati i dettagli del secondo disco
24/09/2018 - 13:04
NECRODEATH: guarda il nuovo video
24/09/2018 - 11:16
METALLICA: unica data a Milano l'8 maggio
24/09/2018 - 11:01
OMNIPOTENCE: a dicembre il debutto con 'Praecipitium', online un brano
24/09/2018 - 10:48
GOD`S ARMY: tornano a ottobre con 'Demoncracy', ecco i dettagli e il singolo
24/09/2018 - 10:24
ANTIPATHIC: ecco il singolo 'Digital Damnation' da 'Humanimals'
24/09/2018 - 10:15
BEHIND YOUR FEAR: ascolta il singolo 'Wintersun' dal debutto
24/09/2018 - 09:58
WINTER DAYS OF METAL: svelato il running order della seconda edizione
23/09/2018 - 11:21
DOMINE: concerto speciale il 2 novembre a Roma
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     