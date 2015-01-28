MINSK: online il brano 'The Chalice and the Dagger' dallo split con gli Zatokrev

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima The Chalice and the Dagger
, brano che gli statunitensi Minsk
hanno estratto dallo split album con la formazione doom/death/sludge metal svizzera degli Zatokrev
. Il disco, secondo quanto annunciato, uscirà entro la fine del 2018 via Consouling Sounds
.
Ecco le parole della band in merito al singolo:The Chalice And The Dagger is a snapshot into the world of paradox. Life is a disgusting grind, yet our experience vibrates with ecstasy and potentiality. This song hopes to present the hymn of the out-lier; with the ragged beauty of navigating through the margins of existence. Interpretation is invalid without context, and this song hopes to touch on the uncharted, and the established. It sits within the entirety of BIGOD as one section of four, with all parts necessary to the Whole
".