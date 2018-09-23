OMNIPOTENCE: a dicembre il debutto con 'Praecipitium', online un brano

|
Uscirà il 7 dicembre tramite l'etichetta Iron Bonehead Productions Praecipitium, album di debutto della formazione death/black metal canadese degli Omnipotence. A partire da questa data, il disco sarà disponibile nei formati CD e vinile.
Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist, la band presenta il primo singolo estratto Beyond the Boundaries of Being, ascoltabile in basso.
Tracklist:
1. Paths To Oblivion
2. Composite Forms of Sound and Thought
3. The Emptiness That Breathes
4. Lethiferous
5. Beyond the Boundaries of Being