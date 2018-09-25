GOATHAMMER: a dicembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo

|
Uscirà il 7 dicembre per la Hells Headbangers Ceremony of Morbid Destruction, il primo full-length della formazione black/death metal canadese dei Goathammer. Il disco seguirà le due demo Goathammer e XIX Pentacles, XCII Legions… e lo split album Cryptfucking Demonizers of Holocaustic Wrath realizzato coi Druids nel 2014.
Ceremony of Morbid Destruction sarà disponibile nei formati CD, vinile e musicassetta. Oltre alla copertina e alla tracklist è stato svelato il primo singolo Invoking The Sadistic Spirits, riportato in basso.
1. Arcane Destruction Spell
2. Invoking The Sadistic Spirits
3. Into The Endless Night
4. Perverted Blasphemy
5. Astral Crucifixion
6. Right Of Conquest
7. Sempiternal Holocaust