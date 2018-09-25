      Privacy Policy
 
Ceremony of Morbid Destruction - la copertina
25/09/18
TO END IT ALL
Scourge of Woman

25/09/18
SINATRAS
God Human Satan

26/09/18
OSSUARY ANEX
Holy Blasphemition

27/09/18
STELLAR DESCENT
The Future is Dark

28/09/18
VULCAIN
Vinyle

28/09/18
LIVEKILL
Turned To Grey

28/09/18
BONEHUNTER
Children of the Atom

28/09/18
WOLFHEART
Constellation of the Black Light

28/09/18
ANAAL NATHRAKH
A New Kind Of Horror

28/09/18
EVILON
Leviathan

28/09/18
HOUR OF PENANCE
ENJOY CLUB - VICENZA

28/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
ZONA BRONSON - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
THE SECRET + GUESTS
KRAKATOA FEST - TPO - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
EDU FALASCHI
DEFRAG - ROMA

28/09/18
SVLFVR + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO

29/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

29/09/18
EDU FALASCHI + ACID TREE + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

29/09/18
TORCHIA
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

29/09/18
NWOIBM FEST
GARAGESOUND - BARI

29/09/18
GO! FEST
CSOA SPARTACO - ROMA
GOATHAMMER: a dicembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo
25/09/2018 - 10:05

25/09/2018 - 10:05
GOATHAMMER: a dicembre il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il singolo
25/09/2018 - 17:31
SAGA: online un altro estratto dal nuovo live DVD
25/09/2018 - 17:28
ANAAL NATHRAKH: online l'audio di un nuovo brano
25/09/2018 - 17:22
HORRENDOUS: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
25/09/2018 - 17:11
OBLITERATION: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del quarto disco
25/09/2018 - 16:51
HAMMER KING: disponibile il video di 'The King Is A Deadly Machine'
25/09/2018 - 14:37
EINHERJER: ascolta un nuovo brano
25/09/2018 - 13:32
SADIST: a novembre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
25/09/2018 - 11:11
DRAGONHAMMER: il cantante e chitarrista Max Aguzzi lascia la band
25/09/2018 - 11:02
DAKHMA: tutto 'Hamkar Atonement' ascoltabile in streaming
25/09/2018 - 10:48
SISKA: ecco le prossime date italiane
 
