DAKHMA: tutto 'Hamkar Atonement' ascoltabile in streaming

E' ora disponibile in streaming nella sua interezza Hamkar Atonement, full-length d'esordio degli svizzeri Dakhma in uscita il 28 settembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Trovate il player con le sette tracce inedite della formazione black/death in fondo alla notizia.
Tracklist:
1. The Glorious Fall of Ohrmazd (Hail Death, Triumphant)
2. Akhoman (Spill The Blood)
3. Varun (Of Unnatural Lust)
4. Nanghait (Born Of Fire)
5. Spendarmad (Holy Devotion)
6. Gannag Menog (Foul Death, Triumphant)
7. ...Of Great Prophets