The Face Of Fear - Album Cover
26/09/18
OSSUARY ANEX
Holy Blasphemition

27/09/18
STELLAR DESCENT
The Future is Dark

28/09/18
BONEHUNTER
Children of the Atom

28/09/18
LIVEKILL
Turned To Grey

28/09/18
RIVERSIDE
Wasteland

28/09/18
WOLFHEART
Constellation of the Black Light

28/09/18
EVILON
Leviathan

28/09/18
RUNNING WILD
Pieces Of Eight - The Singles, Live and Rare 1984 – 1994"

28/09/18
NAZARETH
Loud & Proud! The Box Set

28/09/18
ANAAL NATHRAKH
A New Kind Of Horror

28/09/18
HOUR OF PENANCE
ENJOY CLUB - VICENZA

28/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
ZONA BRONSON - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
THE SECRET + GUESTS
KRAKATOA FEST - TPO - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
EDU FALASCHI
DEFRAG - ROMA

28/09/18
SVLFVR + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO

29/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

29/09/18
EDU FALASCHI + ACID TREE + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

29/09/18
TORCHIA
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

29/09/18
NWOIBM FEST
GARAGESOUND - BARI

29/09/18
GO! FEST
CSOA SPARTACO - ROMA
ARTILLERY: annunciato il nuovo album in uscita a novembre
26/09/2018 - 17:40 (120 letture)

Vitadathrasher
Mercoledì 26 Settembre 2018, 22.25.40
4
Una di quelle band che sono una garanzia. La voce in effetti è un po troppo pulitina, ma almeno canta. Canzone che non inventa niente di nuovo e ribadisce tutto ciò che hanno fatto negli ultimi vent'anni.
duke
Mercoledì 26 Settembre 2018, 21.57.48
3
li ho sempre apprezzati.....vediamo come sara' il nuovo disco.....
lisablack
Mercoledì 26 Settembre 2018, 20.04.34
2
Bella notizia...! grandi!!
rik bay area thrash
Mercoledì 26 Settembre 2018, 19.20.32
1
La song non sarebbe neanche male, anche se non entrerà nella storia del thrash, però non mi convince per niente la linea vocale cioè più adatta al power che non al thrash. Buona la produzione, aggiornata ma non troppo computerizzata. (Imho)
12/10/2017
Live Report
ONSLAUGHT + ARTILLERY + CHRONOSPHERE + EXARSIS
Dagda Live Club, Retorbido (PV), 06/10/2017
26/04/2011
Intervista
ARTILLERY
La voce e la storia del thrash metal europeo
19/07/2009
Intervista
ARTILLERY
Quando la morte arriva
 
