ARTILLERY: annunciato il nuovo album in uscita a novembre

Gli Artillery, tramite la Metal Blade Records, distribuiranno a partire dal 16 novembre il loro nuovo album The Face Of Fear ed è stata scelta, come primo singolo, la canzone che dà il titolo all'album e che potete trovare qua sotto insieme a tracklist e copertina.
Tracklist:
01. The Face of Fear
02. Crossroads To Conspiracy
03. New Rage
04. Sworn Utopia
05. Through The Ages Of Atrocity
06. Thirst For The Worst
07. Pain
08. Under Water (instumental)
09. Preaching to the converted
10. Mind Of No Return (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / re-recorded song from Artillery‘s first demo from 1982)
11. Doctor Evil (ltd. 1st ed. bonus track / 2018 version)