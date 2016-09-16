BRANT BJORK: disponibile il video di 'Too Many Chiefs'

|
Dopo aver dato alle stampe lo scorso 14 settembre il nuovo album Mankind Woman, l'etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds Records annuncia che ripubblicherà prossimamente gran parte della discografia di Brant Bjork. Per quanto riguarda il mese di settembre, a rivedere la luce sono i classici Tres Dias e Local Angel. Per celebrare queste uscite, l'artista ha reso disponibile online il video realizzato per il brano Too Many Chiefs estratto da Tres Dias, disco originariamente realizzato nel 2007 presso i Back of the Moon Studios (Joshua Tree, California) di Tony Mason.
Ecco le parole di Brant Bjork:
"Chiefs, as I call it for short, is one of the first songs I wrote for what would be my first solo record, Jalamanta. Its been a song that has traveled with me for almost 20 years now and its like an old friend. Its a very personal song about growing up in the desert and having those daily experiences of living in a small town, desperately trying to find someone you can relate to. trying to find something authentic. something real. the feelings of being outcast and using the frustration to fuel your dreams for something more spiritual than material. the title "Too many chiefs and not enough Indians" is about America's obsession with "winners". Authority and false prophets. Without Indians there would be no Chiefs".