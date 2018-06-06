ATHROX: svelano la tracklist e l'anteprima di 'Through the Mirror'

|
Dopo aver svelato i primi dettagli del loro nuovo album, gli heavy/thrash metaller italiani Athrox presentano ora tramite l'etichetta Revalve Records la tracklist e l'anteprima dei brani contenuti in Through the Mirror, che ricordiamo uscirà il 9 novembre. Il disco, registrato, mixato e masterizzato presso gli Outer Sound Studio di Giuseppe Orlando, conterrà le seguenti dieci tracce di heavy metal potente e melodico con influenze thrash e progressive.
1 - Waters of the Acheron
2 - Ashes of Warsaw
3 - Empty Soul
4 - Through the Mirror
5 - Imagine the Day
6 - Decide or Die
7 - Sadness n' Tears
8 - Fragments
9 - Dreams of Freedom
10 - Fallen Apart