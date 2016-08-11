      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/09/18
STELLAR DESCENT
The Future is Dark

28/09/18
RIVERSIDE
Wasteland

28/09/18
LIVEKILL
Turned To Grey

28/09/18
EVILON
Leviathan

28/09/18
RUNNING WILD
Pieces Of Eight - The Singles, Live and Rare 1984 – 1994"

28/09/18
NAZARETH
Loud & Proud! The Box Set

28/09/18
VULCAIN
Vinyle

28/09/18
BEARTOOTH
Disease

28/09/18
WOLFHEART
Constellation of the Black Light

28/09/18
NECRONOMICON (GER)
Unleashed Bastards

CONCERTI

28/09/18
HOUR OF PENANCE
ENJOY CLUB - VICENZA

28/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
ZONA BRONSON - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
THE SECRET + GUESTS
KRAKATOA FEST - TPO - BOLOGNA

28/09/18
EDU FALASCHI
DEFRAG - ROMA

28/09/18
SVLFVR + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO

29/09/18
GRAVEYARD + BOMBUS
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

29/09/18
EDU FALASCHI + ACID TREE + GUESTS
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

29/09/18
TORCHIA
KRACH CLUB - MONASTIER (TV)

29/09/18
NWOIBM FEST
GARAGESOUND - BARI

29/09/18
GO! FEST
CSOA SPARTACO - ROMA
BONFIRE: ad ottobre un doppio disco di cover
27/09/2018 - 15:29 (15 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
79
78
78
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/09/2018 - 15:29
BONFIRE: ad ottobre un doppio disco di cover
13/04/2018 - 11:05
BONFIRE: ascolta un nuovo brano
30/03/2018 - 13:54
BONFIRE: in streaming il video di un nuovo brano
09/03/2018 - 18:24
BONFIRE: ecco un nuovo lyric video
01/02/2018 - 01:03
BONFIRE: ad aprile il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
29/06/2017 - 20:01
BONFIRE: firmato accordo con la AFM Records
27/02/2017 - 08:10
BONFIRE: guarda il nuovo video
30/01/2017 - 19:52
BONFIRE: nuovo video disponibile
23/09/2016 - 07:06
BONFIRE: svelato il titolo del nuovo disco
11/08/2016 - 10:29
BONFIRE: ufficializzato il nuovo cantante
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/09/2018 - 15:28
AFIRE: ascolta il singolo del nuovo progetto con ex-membri di Poisonblack e Sentenced
27/09/2018 - 15:18
IGORRR: in Italia a novembre per quattro date
27/09/2018 - 15:20
PSYCHOTOMY: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
27/09/2018 - 11:56
SPEED KILLS: guarda il video di 'Gothic Line'
27/09/2018 - 11:38
SENTIENT HORROR: dal vivo in provincia di Como il 7 ottobre
27/09/2018 - 11:18
BONEHUNTER: tutto 'Children of the Atom' ascoltabile in streaming; in Italia a novembre
27/09/2018 - 11:07
ATHROX: svelano la tracklist e l'anteprima di 'Through the Mirror'
27/09/2018 - 10:56
CORPSESSED: tornano a novembre con 'Impetus of Death', ecco i dettagli
27/09/2018 - 10:36
BURNING MINDS MUSIC GROUP PARTY: con Lipz e altri l'1 dicembre a Como
27/09/2018 - 10:30
PARAGON: rinnovano con la Massacre Records per il dodicesimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     