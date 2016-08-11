BONFIRE: ad ottobre un doppio disco di cover

|
Il prossimo 19 ottobre la AFM Records pubblicherà Legends, il nuovo doppio disco di cover dei rocker tedeschi Bonfire di cui potete vedere di seguito la tracklist e di lato la copertina:
CD1
01. Africa
02. Hold The Line
03. Rosanna
04. Man On The Silver Mountain
05. I Surrender
06. Stone Cold
07. Death Alley Driver
08. Black Masquerade
09. Burning Heart
10. Eye Of Tiger
11. Caught In The Game
12. Doctor Doctor
13. Lights Out
14. Rock Bottom
15. Child In Time
CD2
01. Jet City Woman
02. Silent Lucidity
03. Eyes Of A Stranger
04. Tears In The Rain
05. The First Time
06. Save Up All Your Tears
07. Hot Cherie
08. Dr. Love
09. Hallelujah
10. Rebellion
11. Heavy Metal Breakdown
12. Love Don't Lie
13. I Wanna Be Loved
14. King Of Dreams
15. Frei Wie Die Geier
16. Erinnerung
17. Alt Wie Ein Baum