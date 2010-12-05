COHEED AND CAMBRIA: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo disco

|
Nel player presente in fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare Old Flames, il quarto brano estratto dal nuovo album dei Coheed And Cambria, intitolato The Unheavenly Creatures.
Il disco sarà pubblicato il 5 ottobre, mentre di seguito ne riportiamo la tracklist.
01. Prologue
02. The Dark Sentencer
03. Unheavenly Creatures
04. Toys
05. Black Sunday
06. Queen Of The Dark
07. True Ugly
08. Love Protocol
09. The Pavilion (A Long Way Back)
10. Night-Time Walkers
11. The Gutter
12. All On Fire
13. It Walks Among Us
14. Old Flames
15. Lucky Stars