DEE SNIDER: a breve un nuovo live album
28/09/2018 - 07:54 (108 letture)

angus71
Venerdì 28 Settembre 2018, 16.41.31
5
anche come twisted hanno spessissimo pubblicato vecchie esibizioni live.
Galilee
Venerdì 28 Settembre 2018, 16.08.05
4
Snider è sempre stato un bravo manager di se stesso.
nonchalance
Venerdì 28 Settembre 2018, 14.09.30
3
@tino: 💰
tino
Venerdì 28 Settembre 2018, 12.42.25
2
qual è il senso di pubblicare un live registrato più di vent'anni fa? boh per me un musicista deve celebrare il presente con un occhio al passato ma proiettato al futuro, sarei stato più interessato ad una sua performance attuale visto che è ancora in forma smagliante, mah
angus71
Venerdì 28 Settembre 2018, 12.30.45
1
titolo e scaletta ottimi. attendiamo.
