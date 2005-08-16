DEE SNIDER: a breve un nuovo live album

|
Il prossimo 5 ottobre la earMUSIC pubblicherà Sick Mutha F**kers - Live In The USA, nuovo live album di Dee Snider registrato nel tour del 1995.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist ed un primo estratto, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)
02. The Kids Are Back
03. Stay Hungry
04. Destroyer
05. I Am (I'm Me)
06. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll
07. Medley: Come Out And Play, The Pack, I Believe In Rock 'N' Roll, Be Chrool To Your Scuel
08. We're Gonna Make It
09. I Wanna Rock
10. Wake Up (The Sleeping Giant)
11. Burn In Hell
12. Shoot 'Em Down
13. Under The Blade
14. We're Not Gonna Take It
15. The Price
16. S.M.F.